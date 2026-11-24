Just three weeks remain in the Pennsylvania high school football season, and we’ve reached the quarterfinal round of the PIAA state playoffs — which also coincides with district championship games around the state.

As district titles get decided, we saw five teams drop out of this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings following playoff defeats, while two others dropped out of the top 10.

This week features a No. 1 vs. No. 2 quarterfinal as State College travels to the Pittsburgh area to face top-ranked (and national No. 14) Central Catholic in a rematch from last season after the Vikings captured a third straight WPIAL 6A crown.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11 | Wk12

Last week: 1 | Def. Canon-McMillan 57-7

The Vikings won a third consecutive WPIAL 6A district title and now get a titanic quarterfinal matchup with No. 2 State College as they look to win a first 6A state championship.

Next up: vs. No. 2 State College, Nov. 27

Last week: 2 | Def. Williamsport 42-9

Rowan Walker rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns as the Little Lions did their part to set up a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals with the top-ranked Vikings.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Central Catholic, Nov. 27

Last week: 3 | Idle

The Panthers will finally return to action this week in the 5A quarterfinals against last year’s 4A champions.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Southern Lehigh, Nov. 27

Last week: 4 | Def. Cedar Crest 51-14

The Crusaders romped into the 6A quarterfinals and the District 3 title game as senior QB Sebastian Williams threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, including two to senior Jontai Quick.

Next up: vs. No. 13 Harrisburg, Nov. 28

Last week: 5 | Def. North Hills 42-7

The Rams rolled over North Hills for the second time in a month to advance to their fifth consecutive WPIAL 5A district championship game, with QB Aaron Strader amassing 314 total yards and five touchdowns.

Kent State Commit Aaron Strader Jr takes it himself for the first score of the game!!! What a move!!

Pine Richland-7

North Hills-0.

10:00 1st qt @PaFootballNews @PFNBackyard @PR_RamsFootball pic.twitter.com/2HOPF2kADL — Collin Matthews (@PaCollinM) November 21, 2026

Next up: vs. No. 12 Penn-Trafford, Nov. 28

Last week: 7 | Def. Abington Heights 46-15

Colton Sams completed 19 consecutive passes during one stretch of a 25-for-28, 266-yard performance during which he tossed four touchdowns to lead last year’s 4A state champions into the 5A quarterfinals.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Imhotep Charter, Nov. 27

Last week: 8 | Def. Northeast 20-6

The Hawks advanced to face District 11 champion Nazareth in the 6A quarterfinals by grinding out a victory in a defensive battle that saw them fall behind 6-0 early before rallying behind rushing touchdowns from Max Rogers and Logan Dairsow and two field goals by Colin Stoner.

Next up: vs. Nazareth, Nov. 27

Last week: 9 | Season over

Last week: 11 | Def. then-No. 22 Great Valley 43-0

The Cougars, behind junior QB John Hopkins’ three rushing and two passing touchdowns, dominated from start to finish to earn a chance to repeat as 5A District 1 champions for the first time in program history.

Next up: vs. No. 14 Garnet Valley, Nov. 27

Last week: 12 | Def. Council Rock South 30-13

Nick Miletto ran for 101 yards and three touchdowns as the Bucks earned the right to host next week’s 6A District 1 championship game as they look to win their first title since 2000.

Next up: vs. No. 15 Spring-Ford, Nov. 27

Last week: 13 | Def. Exeter Township 56-7

The Raiders forced three turnovers and scored touchdowns off each in the first nine minutes as they routed the Eagles to reach the 5A District 3 title game.

Next up: vs. No. 23 Solanco, Nov. 27

Last week: 14 | Def. No. 18 Upper St. Clair 17-14

Jack Miller’s 36-yard field goal with no time remaining lifted the Warriors into the WPIAL 5A district championship game for the first time since 2021.

Jack Miller walkoff 36yd field goal to give Penn Trafford a 17-14 win @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/zA1J9Ot8ov — WPIAL Football Zone 🏈 (@AJWPIAL) November 21, 2026

Next up: vs. No. 5 Pine-Richland, Nov. 28

Last week: 15 | Def. then-No. 23 Central York 35-27

The Cougars racked up 501 yards of total offense and picked off the Panthers three times to upset the 6A District 3 top seeds and earn a chance to win a sixth consecutive district title.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Bishop McDevitt, Nov. 28

Last week: Not ranked | Def. No. 19 Chester 41-22

The Jaguars got their revenge for Chester ending their season in the second round last year, knocking off the Clippers in the 5A District 1 semifinals with Brody Orr’s 70-yard pick-six delivering a momentum-changing blow.

Next up: at No. 9 Springfield, Nov. 27

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 16 Downingtown East 17-14

The Rams had lost their last three meetings with the Cougars over the past two seasons before finally getting them when it counted most in the 6A District 1 semifinals, with Rowan Harman’s 1-yard touchdown run with 6:17 to play putting them ahead to stay.

Rowan Harman gets in for @SFRamsFB touchdown. They lead Dtown East 17-14 6:17 4Q @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/8kq9Kn7X5r — Willie McGonigle (@WilliePAFN) November 21, 2026

Next up: at No. 10 Central Bucks West, Nov. 27

Last week: 19 | Def. Propel Braddock Hills 66-60 (2OT)

The Vikings were without head coach Matt Mottes, who was suspended the morning of the game, then survived to reach the WPIAL 3A district final as James Armstrong scored on a 10-yard touchdown run after they held Braddock Hills on its possession in the second overtime.

Next up: vs. No. 24 Avonworth, Nov. 28

Last week: 17 | Season over

Last week: 6 | Lost to No. 12 Penn-Trafford 17-14

That the Panthers had a chance to advance to the WPIAL 5A district final despite gaining only 192 yards and having the ball for just 13 minutes, 20 seconds was a testament to how hard their defense worked to keep them in the game.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 10 | Lost to No. 14 Garnet Valley 41-22

The Clippers trailed 24-8 at halftime, closed to within 24-22 midway through the third quarter, but their momentum stalled and the top seeds in 5A District 1 saw their season end in the semifinals.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 21 | Def. Archbishop Wood 49-7

The Cavaliers scored on each of their first seven possessions, with quarterback Owen Jeffers accounting for five touchdowns, as they advanced to the 3A quarterfinals.

Next up: vs. Wyomissing, Nov. 27

Last week: 24 | Def. then-No. 18 Dallas 26-7

The Trojans repeated as 4A District 2 champions thanks in large part to a stellar performance from Cole West, whose touchdown right before halftime put them up 13-7 before he closed out the scoring with a 5-yard TD run with 3:24 to play.

North Pocono TD! Cole West 41-yard run. Missed PAT. NP 13-7, 127 left in half.@PaFootballNews @colwest11 pic.twitter.com/8vtQENcuOz — Jared Samuel (@jaredsamuelpfn) November 21, 2026

Next up: vs. Bellefonte, Nov. 27

Last week: 25 | Def. Bethlehem Catholic 37-34

The Eagles held off a spirited rally by Bethlehem Catholic to capture their first 4A District 11 title since 2007 as Brody Foose rushed for 295 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

Next up: vs. Cardinal O’Hara, Nov. 27

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Northern York 35-7

The Golden Mules rushed for 362 yards on 49 carries en route to advancing to their second straight 5A District 3 final.

Next up: vs. No. 11 Twin Valley, Nov. 27

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Belle Vernon 38-24

The Antelopes advanced to the WPIAL 3A district final for the fifth consecutive season, with Dimitri Velisaris rushing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.

Next up: vs. No. 16 Hopewell, Nov. 28

Last week: Not ranked | Def. South Williamsport 35-7

The Tigers captured their 33rd District 4 championship in the past 36 seasons behind Grady Garcia’s 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns as they look to repeat as PIAA 2A champions.

Next up: vs. Westinghouse, Nov. 28

Dropped Out

No. 16 Downingtown East

No. 18 Dallas

No. 20 West York

No. 22 Great Valley

No. 23 Central York

Under Consideration

Dunmore

General McLane

Mount Carmel

Montour

Nazareth

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Susquehanna Township

West Catholic