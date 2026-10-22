Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Another week of Hawaii high school football is in the books, and even with some of the top Open Division programs sitting last week out after concluding the regular season, there were still some huge performances across the islands.

This week's Player of the Week ballot features 12 players who helped lead their teams to winning performances, including four schools with multiple nominees. Kalani, Kamehameha Hawaii, Wai'anae, and Waipahu each placed two players on this week's ballot.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Ashton Nakagawa of McKinley

The list includes dominant performances by quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers, and now it's your turn to tell us which player is most deserving to be recognized as the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week.

Read about all of the candidates below, then vote as many times as you like before the deadline for your favorite!

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jayse Braun, WR, Waipahu

Braun was stretching the field again for the Marauders last week, covering 124 yards on just four receptions and scoring twice as Waipahu shut out Roosevelt 63-0

Dallas Enriquez, RB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Enriquez moved the chains for the Warriors to the tune of 131 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns in the Warriors' win.

Lahiki Freitas, WR, Kalani

Freitas caught four passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns in. Kalani's 37-16 win over Kaimuki.

JJ Kaio, QB, Wai'anae

Kaio passed for 178 yards on 12-of-18 attempts with three touchdowns as Waianae pounded Radford 41-6.

Loea Keopuhiwa, QB, Kamemeha Kapalama

Keopuhiwa completed 14-of-20 passes for 180 yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors beat St. Louis for the second time this season in a 34-14 rout.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau passed for 243 yards on 16-of-24 passing for a touchdown in the Warriors' 43-18 win over Honoka'a.

Loch Moorman, QB, Kalaheo

Moorman passed for 236 yards on 13-for-19 passing with two touchdowns as Kalaheo crushed Castle 62-21.

Ivan O'Malley, RB, Kaiser

O'Malley ran for 135 yards on just 12 carries while scoring a touchdown in Kaiser's 37-0 win over Waialua.

Tristan Pacheco, RB, Waipahu

Pacheco was running wild again last week with 148 yards and four touchdowns on just nine carries as Waipahu crushed Roosevelt 63-0.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Wai'anae

Quon-Kaleiopu has been a steady weapon all year for the Seariders, and he delivered again with 14 carries for 159 yards and two touchdown in the Seariders' big win.

Bradin Tollefsen, QB, Kalani

Tollefsen connected on 14-of-22 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns in Kalani's 37-16 win over Kaimuki.

Tonga Tuifua, QB, Damien

Tuifua completed 12-of-21 passes for 209 yards and five touchdowns to lead Damien to a 46-14 win over Pac-5.