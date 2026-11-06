Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31, 2026)

Indiana's sectional playoffs delivered some outstanding individual performances last weekend, with several players putting together statistical efforts worthy of statewide recognition.

There were plenty of offensive fireworks, including a quarterback who threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns, a running back who rushed for 225 yards and five scores, and another back who found the end zone four times.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Lucas Whitaker of Hamilton Heights

From Class 6A powerhouses like Bloomington South and Crown Point to smaller programs like Class 2A Lapel, this week's list of standouts is representative of the diverse array of talent across all levels of Indiana high school football.

This week's fan-voted ballots includes 12 candidates who excelled during the Oct. 29-31 voting window.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Henry Ade, QB, Harrison

Ade put together a tremendous passing performance despite Harrison coming up short in a 57-40 loss to Lake Central. The senior quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 247 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the Raiders within striking distance in a high-scoring sectional matchup.

Tuajohn Averitte, RB, North Central

Averitte delivered a powerful rushing performance in North Central's 38-28 loss to Pike. The junior running back carried the ball 21 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns, averaging nearly 10 yards per attempt.

Duncan Combs, QB, Bloomington South

Combs was nearly unstoppable through the air in Bloomington South's 63-0 shutout of Franklin Community. The senior quarterback completed 10 of 13 passes for 221 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Panthers cruise into the next round of the sectional playoffs.

Xavier Dangerfield, RB, Cathedral

Dangerfield delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances, rushing for 135 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries in Cathedral's 49-7 victory over Mt. Vernon. The senior running back scored four times on the ground as the Fighting Irish rolled into the sectional championship game.

Chase Grove, QB, North Central

Grove put up enormous passing numbers in North Central's 38-28 loss to Pike, completing 21 of 32 attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns. The junior quarterback also threw one interception, but his production kept the Panthers competitive throughout the sectional contest.

Michael Hill Jr., QB, Merrillville

Hill delivered one of the most impressive individual performances of the entire weekend, throwing for 409 yards and five touchdowns in Merrillville's 43-33 loss to undefeated Crown Point. The senior completed 31 of 55 passes and threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half as the Pirates mounted a furious comeback.

Max Lockhart, QB, Lapel

Lockhart helped Lapel produce another dominant postseason performance, completing 9 of 15 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-0 shutout of Alexandria-Monroe. The junior quarterback completed 60 percent of his attempts while helping the Bulldogs advance with their 10th victory of the season.

Jack Miller, RB, Lapel

Miller gave Lapel another dynamic offensive weapon, rushing for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the Bulldogs' 47-0 victory over Alexandria-Monroe. It marked the fourth consecutive game in which the running back scored at least three rushing touchdowns.

Logan Parks, RB, New Palestine

Parks turned in a huge performance in New Palestine's 53-35 victory over Pendleton Heights, rushing for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. The senior running back averaged more than 10 yards per carry as the Dragons advanced in their quest to defend their state championship.

Austin Phillips, RB, East Noble

Phillips was a difference-maker in multiple facets of the game, rushing for 117 yards and four touchdowns while adding 137 receiving yards and another score in East Noble's 53-17 victory over Columbia City. The sophomore accounted for five touchdowns and 254 yards of offense as the Knights remained unbeaten.

Michael Schenck, RB, Warsaw

Schenck helped Warsaw advance with a strong performance in a 44-0 victory over Fort Wayne Wayne. The running back carried the ball 11 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 11 yards per attempt in the shutout victory.

AJ Summers, RB, Crown Point

Summers put together an extraordinary performance in Crown Point's 43-33 victory over Merrillville, rushing for 225 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries. The sophomore repeatedly found the end zone, including two crucial scoring runs in the final six minutes, as the Bulldogs rallied to preserve their unbeaten record.