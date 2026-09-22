Vote: Who Was the Indiana High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 17-19, 2026)

Another weekend of Indiana high school football is in the books, and once again, the state's top players gave fans plenty to talk about. From massive rushing totals to quarterbacks filling up the stat sheet, this week's Indiana Player of the Week nominees put together performances that demanded attention.

There were even some notable defensive performances that stood out, although all those players were also effective on offense. And one of those defenders from Tipton had what might be the best statistical numbers of the week across the board.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan Parks of New Palestine.

Overall, it's a mix of star performers from top 25 programs like Decatur Central, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, Merrillville, New Palestine, and Zionsville along with those hometown heroes from smaller towns like Tipton represented this week.

Now it's your turn to decide which performance deserves the spotlight. We've gathered all of this week's nominees and put them together for this week's fan vote. Vote as many times as you like for your choice!

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Zane Durham, RB/DEF, Tipton

Durham was unstoppable, rushing for 348 yards and seven touchdowns on just 11 carries while also scoring on a 54-yard reception. Both the 348 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns are new school records as Tipton routed Benton Central 69-14. Durham also made his presence felt on defense with seven tackles, including one for loss, while recovering a fumble.

Lucas Farmer, RB/DEF, Cascade

Farmer had a modest 83 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with a 2-point conversion, but he was also a force on special teams with two blocked punts and another touchdown on an interception return.

Finn Giles, QB, Zionsville

Giles was 28-of-37 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-23 win over Noblesville.

Jax Guidry, RB, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Guidry toted the rock 24 times for 272 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-14 win over Brebeuf Jesuit.

Hunter Harvey, RB, Decatur Central

Harvey contributed on the ground and through the air, carrying 18 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns while also turning a reception into a 68-yard touchdown in a 37-21 win over Mooresville.

Michael Hill, QB, Merrillville

Hill was highly efficient, completing 11-of-14 passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-20 win over Michigan City.

Luke Manship, TE/LB, Eastern Hancock

Manship converted four catches into 115 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on an interception return. He also blocked a field goal and forced a fumble that he recovered while registering seven tackles and a sack on defense. Whew.

Bishop Moore, QB, Beech Grove

Moore connected on 18-of-33 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-7 win over Greenwood.

Levi Muckerheide, QB, Greensburg

Muckerheide has already won the fan vote here once, but he was impossible to overlook this week after accumulating 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns along with 172 yards on 15-of-21 passing and two more scores. He played a role in all six of Greensburg's touchdowns in a 40-13 win over South Dearborn.

Logan Parks, RB, New Palestine

Parks ran for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Pendleton Heights.

Carter Upshaw, RB, Perry Meridian

Upshaw blew through Whiteland's defense for 257 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries in a 31-10 win.

Curtis Walker, WR, Merrillville

Walker caught four aerials for 159 yards and three touchdowns in Merrillville's 44-20 win over Michigan City.