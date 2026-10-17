First Set Of Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Announced

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced playoff qualifiers in four classifications after the conclusion of Week 8 games Friday.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player will begin postseason action next week. Pairings will be revealed by the IHSAA on Saturday morning.

For now, the full list of those who earned bids to the playoffs were revealed. Teams are listed in order of finish in their respective districts.

Kuemper Catholic, the Class 2A defending state champion, advanced as a runner-up. MMCRU also placed second to move on in Class A while West Lyon, the reigning Class 1A champ, won a district championship.

Bishop Garrigan earned another district title and will defend its eight-player state title.

The state semifinals and finals in all seven classes will take place from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, this coming November.

Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers

Class 2A

District 1: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Western Christian, Unity Christian, Cherokee.

District 2: Spirit Lake, Kuemper Catholic, OABCIG, Southeast Valley.

District 3: Waukon, Crestwood, Osage, New Hampton.

District 4: Dike-New Hartford, Roland-Story, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, Vinton-Shellsburg.

District 5: Alburnett, West Branch, Anamosa, Bellevue.

District 6: Mid-Prairie, Wilton, West Burlington/Notre Dame, West Liberty.

District 7: PCM, Centerville, Pella Christian, Albia.

District 8: Van Meter, Clarinda, Grand View Christian, Chariton.

Class 1A

District 1: West Lyon, Ridge View, Lawton-Bronson, Hinton.

District 2: Emmetsburg, South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Manson Northwest Webster.

District 3: Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Grundy Center, South Hardin, Eagle Grove.

District 4: Aplington-Parkersburg, Hudson, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Columbus Catholic.

District 5: Northeast, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Cascade, MFL MarMac.

District 6: Iowa City Regina Catholic, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Sigourney Keota, Cardinal.

District 7: West Marshall, Interstate 35, Pleasantville, West Central Valley.

District 8: Treynor, Underwood, Shenandoah, Tri-Center.

Class A

District 1: West Sioux, MMCRU, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Sibley-Ocheyedan.

District 2: West Fork, Mason City Newman Catholic, West Hancock, Belmond-Klemme.

District 3: Saint Ansgar, Nashua-Plainfield, Starmont, North Butler.

District 4: East Buchanan, North Linn, Maquoketa Valley, Wapsie Valley.

District 5: Pekin, Danville, Van Buren County, Columbus Community.

District 6: Madrid, Lynnville-Sully, Martensdale-St. Marys, Earlham.

District 7: Riverside, ACGC, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley.

District 8: Woodbury Central, Council Bluffs St. Albert, West Monona, Logan-Magnolia.

Eight-Player

District 1: Kingsley-Pierson, Remsen St. Mary’s, GTRA.

District 2: Bishop Garrigan, North Union, Riceville.

District 3: Don Bosco, Turkey Valley, Janesville.

District 4: Edgewood-Colesburg, Kee, Springville.

District 5: Iowa Valley, English Valleys, WACO.

District 6: Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Clarksville, North Tama.

District 7: Montezuma, Southeast Warren, Moravia, Wayne.

District 8: Bedford, Lenox, Murray, East Union.

District 9: Audubon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM.

District 10: Woodbine, Boyer Valley, Fremont-Mills.