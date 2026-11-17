The Iowa high school volleyball season has officially concluded, with five state champions being crowned recently.

Now that the ultimate team honors have been awarded, it is time to do the same for individuals.

Below are the High School On SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams. There are first, second and third teams, comprised of six players for each of the five classes.

Players were selected based on their regular season and postseason statistics, importance to their team and impact they had on each match played.

High School On SI Iowa will also be running a fan-led vote for the player of the year in the state.

Here are the High School On SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams for the 2026 season.

High School On SI Iowa All-State Volleyball

Class 5A

First Team

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Leah Janulewicz, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Senior

Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior

Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, Junior

Kennedy Krecklow, Senior

Second Team

Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Hattie Galloway, Iowa City High, Senior

Avery Cordes, Waukee, Junior

Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West, Senior

Caroline Crane, Dowling Catholic, Junior

Mazie Sweers, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Third Team

Anna Jackson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior

Bella Seaman, Muscatine, Senior

Kaelyn Rinehart, Ankeny Centennial, Junior

Myla Rude, West Des Moines Valley, Junior

Tabby Molden, Johnston, Junior

Cyan Blommer, Iowa City West, Sophomore

Class 4A

First Team

Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Junior

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, Senior

Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek Amana, Senior

Kyla Ramler, Western Dubuque, Senior

Hadley Michael, Norwalk, Senior

Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock, Junior

Second Team

Julia Schlarbaum, Clear Creek Amana, Junior

Delanyee Steele, Norwalk, Senior

Mia Walker, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman

Jaslyn Rasmussen, North Polk, Junior

Reese Heim, Norwalk, Senior

Dara Mollett, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

Third Team

Emary Cooper, Lewis Central, Junior

Payton Curtin, Clear Creek Amana, Senior

Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

Natalie Depoorter, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore

Bella Cotton, Davenport Assumption, Junior

Addie Madison, Glenwood, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Junior

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington, Senior

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Junior

Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt, Junior

Jeorgia Evans, Mid-Prairie, Junior

Brielle Hoegh, MOC-Floyd Valley

Second Team

Deidra Goeden, Cherokee Washington, Senior

Josie Hall, Western Christian, Freshman

Ruby Varney, Dike-New Hartford, Junior

Breslyn Kooima, Western Christian, Senior

Makenna Haan, Unity Christian, Senior

Kate Limbaugh, Algona, Sophomore

Third Team

Devi McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, Junior

Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, Senior

Amelia Guinn, Solon, Sophomore

Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, Senior

Kailyn Meester, Dike-New Hartford, Senior

Zane Ehler, Tipton, Sophomore

Class 2A

First Team

Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Senior

Joy Burkle, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Junior

Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior

Addie Dunkel, Hinton, Junior

Bianca Grimm, Union LaPorte City, Senior

Keely Jones, Red Oak, Senior

Second Team

Addi Hogan, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Senior

Aleena Schaack, Woodward-Granger, Junior

Lillian Reed, Riverside, Senior

Lyla Chandler, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior

Stella Largent, ACGC, Senior

Adeana Murch, Denver, Junior

Third Team

Charlee Kirkpatrick, Grundy Center, Sophomore

Ellie Frieessen, Hinton, Sophomore

Adri Allan, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior

Jaylin Burkle, Dyerville Beckman Catholic, Junior

Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior

Brynlee Boeve, Hinton, Sophomore

Class 1A

First Team

Taylor Schneider, Wapsie Valley, Senior

Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, Junior

Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic, Senior

Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, Senior

Tayah Pollock, Janesville, Senior

Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Senior

Second Team

Katelyn Weathers, Ankeny Christian, Senior

Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, Sophomore

Alaney Sienknecht, North Tama, Sophomore

Espyn Decker, Wapsie Valley, Sophomore

Gabbie Quick, Ankeny Christian, Freshman

Laurne Meaney, Janesville, Junior

Third Team

Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian, Sophomore

Olivia Bendlage, Holy Trinity Catholic, Junior

Quinn Sweeney, Janesville, Sophomore

Georgia Jones, West Monona, Senior

Sawyer Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Junior

Lily Sell, North Tama, Junior