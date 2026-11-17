High School On SI Iowa All-State Volleyball Teams Revealed
The Iowa high school volleyball season has officially concluded, with five state champions being crowned recently.
Now that the ultimate team honors have been awarded, it is time to do the same for individuals.
Below are the High School On SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams. There are first, second and third teams, comprised of six players for each of the five classes.
Players were selected based on their regular season and postseason statistics, importance to their team and impact they had on each match played.
High School On SI Iowa will also be running a fan-led vote for the player of the year in the state.
Here are the High School On SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams for the 2026 season.
High School On SI Iowa All-State Volleyball
Class 5A
First Team
Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior
Leah Janulewicz, Waukee Northwest, Senior
Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Senior
Gwen Farley, Dallas Center-Grimes, Senior
Hailey Wiederin, Ankeny, Junior
Kennedy Krecklow, Senior
Second Team
Piper Ladwig, Waukee Northwest, Senior
Hattie Galloway, Iowa City High, Senior
Avery Cordes, Waukee, Junior
Lila Eastvold, Iowa City West, Senior
Caroline Crane, Dowling Catholic, Junior
Mazie Sweers, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Third Team
Anna Jackson, Dallas Center-Grimes, Junior
Bella Seaman, Muscatine, Senior
Kaelyn Rinehart, Ankeny Centennial, Junior
Myla Rude, West Des Moines Valley, Junior
Tabby Molden, Johnston, Junior
Cyan Blommer, Iowa City West, Sophomore
Class 4A
First Team
Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Junior
Maryn Franken, Sioux Center, Senior
Bailey Simpson, Clear Creek Amana, Senior
Kyla Ramler, Western Dubuque, Senior
Hadley Michael, Norwalk, Senior
Amalia Djoumessi, Waverly-Shell Rock, Junior
Second Team
Julia Schlarbaum, Clear Creek Amana, Junior
Delanyee Steele, Norwalk, Senior
Mia Walker, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Freshman
Jaslyn Rasmussen, North Polk, Junior
Reese Heim, Norwalk, Senior
Dara Mollett, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
Third Team
Emary Cooper, Lewis Central, Junior
Payton Curtin, Clear Creek Amana, Senior
Melina Snoozy, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
Natalie Depoorter, Davenport Assumption, Sophomore
Bella Cotton, Davenport Assumption, Junior
Addie Madison, Glenwood, Senior
Class 3A
First Team
Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Junior
Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington, Senior
Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Junior
Adelynn Goodell, Humboldt, Junior
Jeorgia Evans, Mid-Prairie, Junior
Brielle Hoegh, MOC-Floyd Valley
Second Team
Deidra Goeden, Cherokee Washington, Senior
Josie Hall, Western Christian, Freshman
Ruby Varney, Dike-New Hartford, Junior
Breslyn Kooima, Western Christian, Senior
Makenna Haan, Unity Christian, Senior
Kate Limbaugh, Algona, Sophomore
Third Team
Devi McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, Junior
Brookelyn Jondle, Roland-Story, Senior
Amelia Guinn, Solon, Sophomore
Mavrik Schweer, Mount Vernon, Senior
Kailyn Meester, Dike-New Hartford, Senior
Zane Ehler, Tipton, Sophomore
Class 2A
First Team
Ryanne Brubaker, Grundy Center, Senior
Joy Burkle, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Junior
Addison Bollier, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior
Addie Dunkel, Hinton, Junior
Bianca Grimm, Union LaPorte City, Senior
Keely Jones, Red Oak, Senior
Second Team
Addi Hogan, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Senior
Aleena Schaack, Woodward-Granger, Junior
Lillian Reed, Riverside, Senior
Lyla Chandler, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior
Stella Largent, ACGC, Senior
Adeana Murch, Denver, Junior
Third Team
Charlee Kirkpatrick, Grundy Center, Sophomore
Ellie Frieessen, Hinton, Sophomore
Adri Allan, Aplington-Parkersburg, Senior
Jaylin Burkle, Dyerville Beckman Catholic, Junior
Nora Wilhelm, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Senior
Brynlee Boeve, Hinton, Sophomore
Class 1A
First Team
Taylor Schneider, Wapsie Valley, Senior
Breeze Bentz, Ankeny Christian, Junior
Adalyn Kruse, Holy Trinity Catholic, Senior
Elsie Hoegh, Boyden-Hull, Senior
Tayah Pollock, Janesville, Senior
Kylee Pexa, Dunkerton, Senior
Second Team
Katelyn Weathers, Ankeny Christian, Senior
Caylee Jensen, North Cedar, Sophomore
Alaney Sienknecht, North Tama, Sophomore
Espyn Decker, Wapsie Valley, Sophomore
Gabbie Quick, Ankeny Christian, Freshman
Laurne Meaney, Janesville, Junior
Third Team
Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian, Sophomore
Olivia Bendlage, Holy Trinity Catholic, Junior
Quinn Sweeney, Janesville, Sophomore
Georgia Jones, West Monona, Senior
Sawyer Buhr, Wapsie Valley, Junior
Lily Sell, North Tama, Junior
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker