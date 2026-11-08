Iowa High School Girls Swimming: Top State Qualifying Times Posted

The Iowa high school girls state swimming and diving championships are scheduled for November 12-13, as qualifying meets took place recently in the pool.

State takes place from the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center, with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union once again handling the meet. Diving and prelims will be held first followed by finals in all swimming individual and relay events on Saturday from Iowa City.

Below are the Top 5 qualifying times and postings for the state meet. A complete list of qualifiers in each event can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website.

Iowa High School Girls State Swimming And Diving Championships

Top 5 Qualifiers

Diving

Emory Braunschweig-Norris, Southeast Polk, 444.0 Mylee Dirks, Dowling Catholic, 432.50 Aubrie Holder, Grinnell, 412.10 Cora Kellogg, Grinnell, 392.40 Neelie Streit, Waukee, 391.90

200 Medley Relay

Bettendorf, 1:45.81 Cedar Falls, 1:45.83 Linn-Mar, 1:47.31 Dowling Catholic, 1:47.45 Waterloo United, 1:48.84

200 Freestyle

Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls, 1:50.70 Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 1:51.25 Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 1:52.37 Malin Thier, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 1:52.55 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 1:52.56

200 Individual Medley

Lucy Parson, Waterloo United, 2:05.95 Halle Sears, Spencer, 2:07.08 Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 2:07.21 Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley, 2:08.44 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 2:10.35

50 Freestyle

Lillian Andedo, Bettendorf, 23.29 Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North, 23.74 Nora Landon, Iowa City West, 23.93 Aleah Karolus, Boone, 23.94 Taylor Hall, Dowling Catholic, 23.97

100 Butterfly

Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 56.66 Lillian Andedo, Bettendorf, 56.81 Nora Landon, Iowa City West, 56.84 Halle Sears, Spencer, 56.91 Maeve Waas, Iowa City High, 57.22

100 Freestyle

Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 50.86 Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 51.74 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 51.78 Naya Nakama, Ames, 51.80 Evelyn Ward, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 52.13

500 Freestyle

Malin Thier, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 5:00.25 Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls, 5:00.71 Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 5:00.84 Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 5:03.86 Helena Mundisev, Iowa City High, 5:07.55

200 Freestyle Relay

Bettendorf, 1:34.93 Waukee, 1:37.48 Ames, 1:37.92 Pleasant Valley, 1:37.99 Waukee Northwest, 1:38.82

100 Backstroke

Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 55.91 Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North, 56.49 Teresa Zhang, Linn-Mar, 57.44 Riley Gojkovich, Waukee Northwest, 57.50 Addie DeYoung, Waukee Northwest, 57.95

100 Breaststroke

Lucy Parson, Waterloo United, 1:01.72 Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 1:04.09 Ashlyn Burns, Waukee, 1:04.72 Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf, 1:04.95 Corrine Rehmert, Cedar Falls, 1:05.78

400 Freestyle Relay

Cedar Falls, 3:30.73 Dowling Catholic, 3:33.66 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 3:35.32 Ames, 3:35.95 Iowa City West, 3:36.20