How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 10 - Oct. 30, 2026

The intensity of playoff football was on full display this week, as action went down in seven classifications in Iowa.

The Iowa high school football postseason round of 16 games were completed, with a number of upsets taking place.

Johnston, the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25, survived and advanced, eliminating 22nd-ranked Pleasant Valley, 35-7. Cedar Rapids Xavier, the reigning Class 4A state champions, also had no problems, downing Davenport North, 52-0.

The same could not be said for Sioux City East, Carroll, Indianola and a handful of others, as they were knocked out.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 10.

Iowa High School Football Week 10 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 30, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Last game: defeated No. 22 Pleasant Valley, 35-7

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Last game: defeated Davenport North, 52-0

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Last game: defeated Bettendorf, 42-14

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Last game: defeated Urbandale, 56-22

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Last game: defeated Le Mars, 30-3

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Last game: defeated Iowa Falls-Alden, 20-0

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Last game: defeated Sigourney Keota, 49-13

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Last game: defeated Fairfield, 38-16

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Last game: defeated Waukee, 43-37

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 10

Last game: lost to No. 21 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 31-28

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Last game: defeated Hinton, 35-0

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Last game: defeated ADM, 44-15

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Last game: defeated Harlan Community, 42-13

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Last game: defeated Ballard, 35-0

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Last game: defeated PCM, 41-21

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 16

Last game: lost to Algona, 35-21

17. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 17

Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 28-14

18. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Last game: defeated Osage, 17-14 (OT)

19. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Last game: defeated No. 20 Waukee Northwest, 35-21

20. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 6-4

Previous rank: No. 20

Last game: lost to No. 19 Cedar Falls, 35-21

21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 21

Last game: defeated No. 10 Sioux City East, 31-28

22. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 22

Last game: lost to No. 1 Johnston, 35-7

23. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 23

Last game: lost to Pella, 31-28

24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Last game: defeated Carlinda, 49-0

25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Last game: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 31-8