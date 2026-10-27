Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Round Of 16, Quarterfinal Predictions

For the remaining Iowa high school football teams left playing, the road to the UNI-Dome is now laid out before them.

Round of 16 games in all seven classes hit the field this Friday night. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, with those winners advancing to the semifinals.

The final four and championship games in all seven classes take place at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and the UNI-Dome.

Several returning state champions are still alive, including Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A, Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A, West Lyon in Class 1A and Bishop Garrigan in eight-player.

Here are predictions for the Round of 16 followed by the quarterfinals in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Playoff Predictions

Class 5A

Pod A

Johnston over Pleasant Valley

Valley over Dallas Center-Grimes

Johnston over Valley

Pod B

Dowling Catholic over Bettendorf

Waukee Northwest over Cedar Falls

Dowling Catholic over Waukee Northwest

Pod C

Southeast Polk over Urbandale

Sioux City East over Cedar Rapids Prairie

Southeast Polk over Sioux City East

Pod D

Waukee over Ankeny

Iowa City Liberty over Indianola

Iowa City Liberty over Waukee

Class 4A

Pod A

Cedar Rapids Xavier over Davenport North

North Polk over Newton

Cedar Rapids Xavier over North Polk

Pod B

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Le Mars

Spencer over Glenwood

Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Spencer

Pod C

Carlisle over ADM

Lewis Central over Pella

Lewis Central over ADM

Pod D

Western Dubuque over Ballard

Clear Creek Amana over Waverly-Shell Rock

Western Dubuque over Clear Creek Amana

Class 3A

Pod A

Solon over Fairfield

West Delaware over Davenport Assumption

Solon over West Delaware

Pod B

Des Moines Christian over Harlan Community

Mount Pleasant over Williamsburg

Des Moines Christian over Mount Pleasant

Pod C

Carroll over Algona

Sioux Center over Bishop Heelan

Carroll over Sioux Center

Pod D

Clear Lake over Iowa Falls-Alden

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Mount Vernon

Clear Lake over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Class 2A

Pod A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock over Clarinda

OABCIG over Dike-New Hartford

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock over OABCIG

Pod B

Alburnett over Crestwood

Wilton over Waukon

Alburnett over Wilton

Pod C

Van Meter over Centerville

Roland-Story over Mid-Prairie

Van Meter over Roland-Story

Pod D

Osage over Spirit Lake

Kuemper Catholic over PCM

Kuemper Catholic over Osage

Class 1A

Pod A

Iowa City Regina over Sigourney Keota

Grundy Center over Northeast

Iowa City Regina over Grundy Center

Pod B

West Lyon over Hinton

South Hardin over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

West Lyon over South Hardin

Pod C

Aplington-Parkersburg over Pleasantville

Dyersville Beckman Catholic over West Marshall

Aplington-Parkersburg over Dyersville-Beckman Catholic

Pod D

Treynor over Shenandoah

Underwood over South Central Calhoun

Underwood over Treynor

Class A

Pod A

Woodbury Central over West Hancock

Martensdale-St. Marys over West Fork

Woodbury Central over Martensdale-St. Marys

Pod B

West Sioux over West Monona

Council Bluffs St. Albert over Riverside

West Sioux over Council Bluffs St. Albert

Pod C

Wapsie Valley over Saint Ansgar

North Linn over Mason City Newman Catholic

North Linn over Wapsie Valley

Pod D

Madrid over Maquoketa Valley

East Buchanan over Lynnville-Sully

Madrid over East Buchanan

Eight-Player

Pod A

Audubon over Clarksville

North Union over Kingsley-Pierson

Audubon over North Union

Pod B

Iowa Valley over Kee

Edgewood-Colesburg over Don Bosco

Iowa Valley over Edgewood-Colesburg

Pod C

Woodbine over Lenox

Bishop Garrigan over Remsen St. Mary’s

Woodbine over Bishop Garrigan

Pod D

Bedford over Coon Rapids-Bayard

Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Montezuma

Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Bedford