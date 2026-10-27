Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Round Of 16, Quarterfinal Predictions
For the remaining Iowa high school football teams left playing, the road to the UNI-Dome is now laid out before them.
Round of 16 games in all seven classes hit the field this Friday night. That will be followed by the quarterfinals, with those winners advancing to the semifinals.
The final four and championship games in all seven classes take place at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and the UNI-Dome.
Several returning state champions are still alive, including Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A, Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A, West Lyon in Class 1A and Bishop Garrigan in eight-player.
Here are predictions for the Round of 16 followed by the quarterfinals in Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Playoff Predictions
Class 5A
Pod A
Johnston over Pleasant Valley
Valley over Dallas Center-Grimes
Johnston over Valley
Pod B
Dowling Catholic over Bettendorf
Waukee Northwest over Cedar Falls
Dowling Catholic over Waukee Northwest
Pod C
Southeast Polk over Urbandale
Sioux City East over Cedar Rapids Prairie
Southeast Polk over Sioux City East
Pod D
Waukee over Ankeny
Iowa City Liberty over Indianola
Iowa City Liberty over Waukee
Class 4A
Pod A
Cedar Rapids Xavier over Davenport North
North Polk over Newton
Cedar Rapids Xavier over North Polk
Pod B
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Le Mars
Spencer over Glenwood
Sergeant Bluff-Luton over Spencer
Pod C
Carlisle over ADM
Lewis Central over Pella
Lewis Central over ADM
Pod D
Western Dubuque over Ballard
Clear Creek Amana over Waverly-Shell Rock
Western Dubuque over Clear Creek Amana
Class 3A
Pod A
Solon over Fairfield
West Delaware over Davenport Assumption
Solon over West Delaware
Pod B
Des Moines Christian over Harlan Community
Mount Pleasant over Williamsburg
Des Moines Christian over Mount Pleasant
Pod C
Carroll over Algona
Sioux Center over Bishop Heelan
Carroll over Sioux Center
Pod D
Clear Lake over Iowa Falls-Alden
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic over Mount Vernon
Clear Lake over Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Class 2A
Pod A
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock over Clarinda
OABCIG over Dike-New Hartford
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock over OABCIG
Pod B
Alburnett over Crestwood
Wilton over Waukon
Alburnett over Wilton
Pod C
Van Meter over Centerville
Roland-Story over Mid-Prairie
Van Meter over Roland-Story
Pod D
Osage over Spirit Lake
Kuemper Catholic over PCM
Kuemper Catholic over Osage
Class 1A
Pod A
Iowa City Regina over Sigourney Keota
Grundy Center over Northeast
Iowa City Regina over Grundy Center
Pod B
West Lyon over Hinton
South Hardin over Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
West Lyon over South Hardin
Pod C
Aplington-Parkersburg over Pleasantville
Dyersville Beckman Catholic over West Marshall
Aplington-Parkersburg over Dyersville-Beckman Catholic
Pod D
Treynor over Shenandoah
Underwood over South Central Calhoun
Underwood over Treynor
Class A
Pod A
Woodbury Central over West Hancock
Martensdale-St. Marys over West Fork
Woodbury Central over Martensdale-St. Marys
Pod B
West Sioux over West Monona
Council Bluffs St. Albert over Riverside
West Sioux over Council Bluffs St. Albert
Pod C
Wapsie Valley over Saint Ansgar
North Linn over Mason City Newman Catholic
North Linn over Wapsie Valley
Pod D
Madrid over Maquoketa Valley
East Buchanan over Lynnville-Sully
Madrid over East Buchanan
Eight-Player
Pod A
Audubon over Clarksville
North Union over Kingsley-Pierson
Audubon over North Union
Pod B
Iowa Valley over Kee
Edgewood-Colesburg over Don Bosco
Iowa Valley over Edgewood-Colesburg
Pod C
Woodbine over Lenox
Bishop Garrigan over Remsen St. Mary’s
Woodbine over Bishop Garrigan
Pod D
Bedford over Coon Rapids-Bayard
Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Montezuma
Gladbrook-Reinbeck over Bedford
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker