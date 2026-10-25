Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 25, 2026

The ninth and final week of the Iowa high school football season is now officially in the books, as all seven classes move towards postseason games.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player kicked off playoff action last week, with Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joining them now.

Johnston maintained the No. 1 spot in the state Top 25, as the Dragons handled their business vs. Des Moines Roosevelt. In fact, not a single ranked team lost last week for the first time this fall.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 10:

High School On SI

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. No. 22 Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 30

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, October 30

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, October 30

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. Urbandale, Friday, October 30

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 30

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 30

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 30

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Fairfield, Friday, October 30

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 30

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. No 21 Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 30

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Hinton, Friday, October 30

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, October 30

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. Harlan Community, Friday, October 30

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, October 30

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: at PCM, Friday, October 30

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: vs. Algona, Friday, October 30

17. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 17

Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, October 30

18. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: vs. Osage, Friday, October 30

19. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: vs. No. 20 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 30

20. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: at No. 19 Cedar Falls, Friday, October 30

21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: at No. 10 Sioux City East, Friday, October 30

22. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: at No. 1 Johnston, Friday, October 30

23. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, October 30

24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 9-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: vs. Clarinda, Friday, October 30

25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 6-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, October 30