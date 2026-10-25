Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 25, 2026
The ninth and final week of the Iowa high school football season is now officially in the books, as all seven classes move towards postseason games.
Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player kicked off playoff action last week, with Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joining them now.
Johnston maintained the No. 1 spot in the state Top 25, as the Dragons handled their business vs. Des Moines Roosevelt. In fact, not a single ranked team lost last week for the first time this fall.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering Week 10:
1. Johnston (Class 5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: vs. No. 22 Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 30
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, October 30
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, October 30
4. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: vs. Urbandale, Friday, October 30
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 30
6. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: vs. Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 30
7. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: vs. Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 30
8. Solon (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: vs. Fairfield, Friday, October 30
9. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, October 30
10. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: vs. No 21 Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 30
11. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 11
Next game: vs. Hinton, Friday, October 30
12. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, October 30
13. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 13
Next game: vs. Harlan Community, Friday, October 30
14. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 14
Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, October 30
15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: at PCM, Friday, October 30
16. Carroll (3A)
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 16
Next game: vs. Algona, Friday, October 30
17. Indianola (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 17
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, October 30
18. Spirit Lake (2A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 18
Next game: vs. Osage, Friday, October 30
19. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 19
Next game: vs. No. 20 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 30
20. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: No. 20
Next game: at No. 19 Cedar Falls, Friday, October 30
21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 21
Next game: at No. 10 Sioux City East, Friday, October 30
22. Pleasant Valley (5A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 22
Next game: at No. 1 Johnston, Friday, October 30
23. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 23
Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, October 30
24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)
Record: 9-0
Previous rank: No. 24
Next game: vs. Clarinda, Friday, October 30
25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 6-3
Previous rank: No. 25
Next game: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, October 30
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker