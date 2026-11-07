How the Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared in Week 11 - Nov. 6, 2026

Friday night and Week 11 brought with them the state quarterfinals in Iowa high school football.

The final four in each of the seven classifications are now set, as all the games from here on out will take place at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Johnston, the No. 1 overall team entering the week, punched its ticket in Class 5A with a 21-7 victory over perennial state contender West Des Moines Valley. Dowling Catholic, Southeast Polk and Ankeny will join the Dragons, making it an all-central Iowa semifinal.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, the defending state champion in Class 4A, rolled past Newton to move on, 48-9. West Lyon, who won it all in Class 1A a year ago and Class 2A two seasons back, is back in the final four in Class 1A after taking care of Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-14.

Kuemper Catholic, who went unbeaten in winning gold in Class 2A, was eliminated by Spirit Lake, 24-17.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 11.

Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25 Fared - Nov. 6, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Last game: defeated West Des Moines Valley, 21-7

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Last game: defeated Newton, 48-9

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Last game: defeated Cedar Falls, 42-14

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 38-28

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Last game: defeated Glenwood, 23-14

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Last game: defeated Mount Vernon, 36-0

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Last game: defeated Grundy Center, 42-14

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Last game: defeated West Delaware, 23-14

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Last game: defeated Iowa City Liberty, 51-29

10. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 10

Last game: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-14

11. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Last game: defeated Pella, 27-14

12. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Last game: defeated Mount Pleasant, 43-26

13. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 13

Last game: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 27-24

14. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 14

Last game: lost to Spirit Lake, 24-17

15. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 9-2

Previous rank: No. 15

Last game: defeated Kuemper Catholic, 24-17

16. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 16

Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 42-14

17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 17

Last game: lost to Southeast Polk, 38-28

18. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 18

19. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 19

Last game: defeated OABCIG, 45-26

20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 20

Last game: lost to Johnston, 21-7

21. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 21

22. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 22

Last game: lost to Ankeny, 51-29

23. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 23

24. Pella (4A)

Record: 7-4

Previous rank: No. 24

Last game: lost to Carlisle, 27-14

25. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

Record: 8-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Last game: lost to Western Dubuque, 27-24