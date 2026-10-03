How The Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared In Week 6 - Oct. 2, 2026

A reigning Iowa high school football state champion was stunned during Week 6 action. Kuemper Catholic, who went unbeaten last year in claiming the Class 2A title, lost to Spirit Lake, 31-13.

The Knights had won 18 straight games coming into the week.

In a key showdown between ranked Class 5A teams, Johnston silenced Ankeny, 27-0. The loss ended a five-game win streak by the Hawks, as the Dragons won for the fourth straight time since a setback to Dowling Catholic in Week 2.

After a back-and-forth battle early, Southeast Polk pulled away to defeat Iowa City High, 49-24. The Rams have held the top spot in the rankings since knocking off defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 6.

Iowa High School Football Week 6 Top 25 Fared - Oct. 2, 2026

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Iowa City High,. 49-24

Next game: at No. 19 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 9

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 31-13

Next game: vs. Waterloo East, Friday, October 9

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 36-0

Next game: at No. 18 Waukee, Friday, October 9

4. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: lost to No. 5 Johnston, 27-0

Next game: vs. Ames, Friday, October 9

5. Johnston (5A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated No. 4 Ankeny, 27-0

Next game: at No. 8 Sioux City East, Friday, October 9

6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Storm Lake, 50-6

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 9

7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: lost to Spirit Lake, 31-13

Next game: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 9

8. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated Des Moines Roosevelt, 35-28

Next game: vs. No. 5 Johnston, Friday, October 9

9. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Benton, 48-7

Next game: at Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 9

10. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Sigourney Keota, 44-9

Next game: vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 9

11. Solon (3A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Keokuk, 51-0

Next game: at Washington, Friday, October 9

12. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated Ridge View, 48-7

Next game: at MVAOCOU, Friday, October 9

13. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Gilbert, 42-23

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 9

14. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Saydel, 17-0 (Forfeit)

Next game: vs. Knoxville, Friday, October 9

15. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated North Scott

Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, October 9

16. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: lost to No. 22 Cedar Falls, 37-0

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 9

17. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: defeated Davenport Central

Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 9

18. Waukee (5A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: defeated Marshalltown, 41-0

Next game: vs. No. 3 Dowling Catholic, Friday, October 9

19. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: defeated Ottumwa, 49-0

Next game: vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, Friday, October 9

20. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: lost to Spencer, 29-0

Next game: vs. Storm Lake, Friday, October 9

21. Carroll (3A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated Greene County, 56-24

Next game: at Creston, Friday, October 9

22. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated No. 16 Bettendorf, 37-0

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 9

23. Clear Creek-Amana (4A)

Record: 5-1

Last game: defeated Marion, 43-7

Next game: at Newton, Friday, October 9

24. Sioux Center (3A)

Record: 6-0

Last game: defeated Webster City, 56-21

Next game: at Algona, Friday, October 9

25. Indianola (5A)

Record: 4-2

Last game: defeated Des Moines Lincoln, 42-16

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 9