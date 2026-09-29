Six Top Games Of Week 6 In Iowa High School Football

For the majority of the state, it will be district action from here on out in Iowa high school football.

That includes some important Week 6 matchups, highlighted by a Class 5A showdown between Johnston and Ankeny.

Here is a closer look at six of the top games in Iowa high school football in Week 6:

Johnston at Ankeny

These two have high aspirations for the rest of the season, and a win over the other would certainly go a long way into making those happen. Combined, the Dragons and Hawks are 9-1 with two wins over Waukee in addition to victories over the likes of Waukee Northwest, Iowa City Liberty and Sioux City East.

Johnston has the experience edge with veterans like Trevin Helming, Emri Jones and Bryce Beachem. Helming has thrown for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns, as Jones has 346 yards rushing and 10 scores. Beachem is the top receiver with 18 receptions for 349 yards and a pair of scores.

Ankeny, meanwhile, has reloaded after a strong 2025. Mason Machan has completed 81 of 117 for 856 yards and 11 TDs, as Jamello Cooper has 21 catches for over 200 yards. Caleb Alhussaini has nearly 400 total yards and three TDs.

Since 2008, these two have met 17 times, with Ankeny winning 10 of those. Johnston, though, has won the last two, including a 30-21 triumph last year.

Prediction: Johnston 21, Ankeny 20

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Waverly-Shell Rock

Nobody has been able to dethrone the Saints yet, with both Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana hanging around. Cedar Rapids Xavier gets its toughest test remaining in the Go-Hawks and head coach Cal Twait.

Cash Parks is one of the more dynamic players in the state, throwing for over 700 yards. He has a No. 1 receiver in Ty Weiss, who also moonlights as an ace kicker. Weiss has caught 24 passes for 370 yards and six scores, with Dawson Doyle rushing for 649 yards and six TDs.

Waverly-Shell Rock counters with its own big-time players. Tate Lalk has 775 yards passing on 48 completions and 10 touchdowns, as Jayden Stephens has 25 catches for almost 500 yards and five TDs. He is also a shutdown corner, meaning Weiss will likely see a lot of him.

Prediction: Cedar Rapids Xavier 35, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Bettendorf at Cedar Falls

The Bulldogs and Tigers are both riding win streaks, as Bettendorf has won three in a row and Cedar Falls four. They both own wins over Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Senior, as Bettendorf lost to Iowa City High by 28 and Cedar Falls earned a 13-point decision over the Little Hawks.

Both feature high-level quarterback play from Cannon Davis and Baylor Petrie. Davis, a junior for Cedar Falls, has 1,370 yards passing and 11 TDs while Petrie, a senior for Cedar Falls, has 1,064 yards passing and 11 touchdowns.

Last year, Cedar Falls prevailed, 35-11.

Prediction: Cedar Falls 14, Bettendorf 10

North Union at Bishop Garrigan

For the first time in years, the Golden Bears are coming off a regular seaosn loss, as Bedford topped the defending eight-player state champions. This team knows how to win, though, and has plenty of experience.

CJ McGregor leads the offense with 689 yards and 11 touchdowns, but North Union has upset on its mind. The Warriors are led by Carson Crouch, who has 785 yards and 11 TDs on the ground, along with quarterback Greyson Colegrove, who has over 500 yards on the ground and 11 touchdowns.

Prediction: Bishop Garrigan 44, North Union 20

Greene County at Carroll

Can anyone slow Adam Malik of Carroll down? That task falls to Greene County this week, as Malik enters having rushed for 872 yards and 10 touchdowns on 115 carries.

He is far from a one-man show, as Camden King has 453 yards passing and 259 yards rushing, with Chase Schable catching 16 passes for over 240 yards and a pair of scores.

The Rams will try to use Zack Stalder, as the senior has completed 50 of 85 for almost 600 yards and six TDs, adding 110 yards rushing and four scores.

Prediction: Carroll 27, Greene County 20

Gilbert at Carlisle

We were treated to a classic last year, as Gilbert survived, 14-13. The Tigers have won four straight since a loss to Carroll, with Joe Niegsch posting over 500 yards on the ground nad six touchdowns. Nicholas Stupp is just a sophomore, but has been effective, throwing for 333 and running for over 100.

Carlisle, meanwhile, has dominated, scoring over 40 in three straight while recording back-to-back shutouts. CJ Haug leads the offense, completing 25 of 37 for 417 with almost 300 yards rushing. Hayden Schulte is a big-play target, catching 12 passes for 233 yards and three TDs.

Prediction: Carlisle 34, Gilbert 20