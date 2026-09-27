Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 27, 2026
There were plenty of unknowns around the Ankeny football program going into the season. The Hawks, perennial contenders in Class 5A, graduated many key seniors.
But this version is proving they are ready to compete, knocking off Sioux City East this past Friday night. Ankeny, now 5-0 on the year, has moved from outside the rankings all the way up to the fourth spot.
They will be tested once again this coming week, as No. 5 Johnston makes the short trip to take on the Hawks.
Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Xavier Handle Business With Big Wins
Southeast Polk handled business, besting Ottumwa one week after a thrilling victory over Dowling Catholic. Cedar Rapids Xavier remained one spot behind the Rams after taking out Cedar Rapids Washington.
Four teams dropped out of the rankings this week: West Des Moines Valley, North Polk, Iowa City West and Dallas Center-Grimes.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering Week 6:
1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: at Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 2
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 2
4. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: vs. No. 5 Johnston, Friday, October 2
5. Johnston (5A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. No. 4 Ankeny, Friday, October 2
6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 2
7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, October 2
8. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Thursday, October 1
9. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: at Benton, Friday, October 2
10. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: vs. Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 2
11. Solon (3A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: at Keokuk, Friday, October 2
12. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 13
Next game: vs Ridge View, Friday, October 2
13. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 14
Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, October 2
14. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 5-0
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: vs. Saydel, Friday, October 2
15. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 17
Next game: at North Scott, Friday, October 2
16. Bettendorf (5A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 19
Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, October 2
17. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: No. 21
Next game: at Davenport Central, Friday, October 2
18. Waukee (5A)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: No. 23
Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 2
19. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 3-2
Previous rank: No. 24
Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, October 2
20. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 16
Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 2
21. Carroll (3A)
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 25
Next game: vs. Greene County, Friday, October 2
22. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 4-1
Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, October 2
23. Clear Creek-Amana (4A)
Record: 4-1
Next game: at Marion, Friday, October 2
24. Sioux Center (3A)
Record: 5-0
Next game: vs. Webster City, Friday, October 2
25. Indianola (5A)
Record: 3-2
Next game: at Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 2
Dropped out: No. 11 West Des Moines Valley; No. 18 North Polk; No. 20 Iowa City West; No. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker