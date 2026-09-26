How The Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared In Week 5 - Sept. 25, 2026

Ankeny made another statement with a 35-25 victory over Sioux City East in a Week 5 featured matchup in Iowa high school football.

The Hawks held a 14-10 lead as the two combined for 29 points in the third quarter. In the fourth, Ankeny added another touchdown, picking off a pair of Blake Raider passes in the end zone in the second half.

Southeast Polk cemented its standing atop the rankings, downing Ottumwa, 35-13, as Cedar Rapids Xavier, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Kuemper Catholic and Clear Lake secured wins.

In another ranked matchup, Sergeant Bluff-Luton handled Fort Dodge, 34-13. West Des Moines Valley, North Polk, Iowa City West and Dallas Center-Grimes also fell.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 5.

Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 25, 2026

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Ottumwa, 35-13

Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 2

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14

Next game: at Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 2

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: lost to No. 12 Ankeny, 35-25

Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Thursday, October 1

4. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Waterloo West

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 2

5. Johnston (5A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 42-7

Next game: vs. No. 12 Ankeny, Friday, October 2

6. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 46-14

Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, October 2

7. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Independence, 56-0

Next game: at Benton, Friday, October 2

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated No. 16 Fort Dodge, 34-13

Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 2

9. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Durant, 48-7

Next game: vs. Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 2

10. Solon (3A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Fairfield, 47-8

Next game: at Keokuk, Friday, October 2

11. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 2-3

Last game: lost to Indianola, 34-29

Next game: at Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 2

12. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated No. 3 Sioux City East, 35-25

Next game: vs. No. 5 Johnston, Friday, October 2

13. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Hinton, 35-0

Next game: vs Ridge View, Friday, October 2

14. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Des Moines North, 51-0

Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, October 2

15. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 5-0

Last game: defeated Williamsburg, 24-0

Next game: vs. Saydel, Friday, October 2

16. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: lost to No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 34-13

Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 2

17. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Davenport North, 49-21

Next game: at North Scott, Friday, October 2

18. North Polk (4A)

Record: 3-2

Last game: lost to Ballard, 21-14 (OT)

Next game: vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 2

19. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Dubuque Senior, 48-7

Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, October 2

20. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-3

Last game: lost to No. 21 Iowa City Liberty, 51-17

Next game: at Muscatine, Friday, October 2

21. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 3-2

Last game: defeated No. 20 Iowa City West, 51-17

Next game: at Davenport Central, Friday, October 2

22. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 3-2

Last game: lost to No. 23 Waukee, 31-0

Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, October 2

23. Waukee (5A)

Record: 3-2

Last game: defeated No. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes, 31-0

Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 2

24. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 3-2

Last game: defeated Des Moines East, 49-0

Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, October 2

25. Carroll (3A)

Record: 4-1

Last game: defeated Harlan Community, 21-14

Next game: vs. Greene County, Friday, October 2