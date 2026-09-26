How The Iowa High School Football Top 25 Fared In Week 5 - Sept. 25, 2026
Ankeny made another statement with a 35-25 victory over Sioux City East in a Week 5 featured matchup in Iowa high school football.
The Hawks held a 14-10 lead as the two combined for 29 points in the third quarter. In the fourth, Ankeny added another touchdown, picking off a pair of Blake Raider passes in the end zone in the second half.
Southeast Polk cemented its standing atop the rankings, downing Ottumwa, 35-13, as Cedar Rapids Xavier, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Kuemper Catholic and Clear Lake secured wins.
In another ranked matchup, Sergeant Bluff-Luton handled Fort Dodge, 34-13. West Des Moines Valley, North Polk, Iowa City West and Dallas Center-Grimes also fell.
Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 5.
Iowa High School Football Week 5 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 25, 2026
1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Ottumwa, 35-13
Next game: vs. Iowa City High, Friday, October 2
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Washington, 42-14
Next game: at Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, October 2
3. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: lost to No. 12 Ankeny, 35-25
Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Thursday, October 1
4. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Waterloo West
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Friday, October 2
5. Johnston (5A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, 42-7
Next game: vs. No. 12 Ankeny, Friday, October 2
6. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Southeast Valley, 46-14
Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, October 2
7. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Independence, 56-0
Next game: at Benton, Friday, October 2
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated No. 16 Fort Dodge, 34-13
Next game: at Storm Lake, Friday, October 2
9. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Durant, 48-7
Next game: vs. Sigourney Keota, Friday, October 2
10. Solon (3A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Fairfield, 47-8
Next game: at Keokuk, Friday, October 2
11. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 2-3
Last game: lost to Indianola, 34-29
Next game: at Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 2
12. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated No. 3 Sioux City East, 35-25
Next game: vs. No. 5 Johnston, Friday, October 2
13. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Hinton, 35-0
Next game: vs Ridge View, Friday, October 2
14. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Des Moines North, 51-0
Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, October 2
15. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 5-0
Last game: defeated Williamsburg, 24-0
Next game: vs. Saydel, Friday, October 2
16. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: lost to No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 34-13
Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 2
17. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Davenport North, 49-21
Next game: at North Scott, Friday, October 2
18. North Polk (4A)
Record: 3-2
Last game: lost to Ballard, 21-14 (OT)
Next game: vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 2
19. Bettendorf (5A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Dubuque Senior, 48-7
Next game: at Cedar Falls, Friday, October 2
20. Iowa City West (5A)
Record: 2-3
Last game: lost to No. 21 Iowa City Liberty, 51-17
Next game: at Muscatine, Friday, October 2
21. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 3-2
Last game: defeated No. 20 Iowa City West, 51-17
Next game: at Davenport Central, Friday, October 2
22. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)
Record: 3-2
Last game: lost to No. 23 Waukee, 31-0
Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, October 2
23. Waukee (5A)
Record: 3-2
Last game: defeated No. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes, 31-0
Next game: at Marshalltown, Friday, October 2
24. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 3-2
Last game: defeated Des Moines East, 49-0
Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, October 2
25. Carroll (3A)
Record: 4-1
Last game: defeated Harlan Community, 21-14
Next game: vs. Greene County, Friday, October 2
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker