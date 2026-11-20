Iowa City Regina was too much for Aplington-Parkersburg on Thursday in the Class 1A Iowa high school football state final.

The Regals won their ninth state title all-time, rolling past the Falcons, 49-3.

Aiden Gaffey completed all 18 of his passes on the day, racking up 300 yards in the air with four touchdowns. Three of those TD strikes went to superstar Tate Wallace, as the future Minnesota Golden Gopher caught five passes for 170 yards.

Wallace had the first touchdown of the game and the last, catching a 40-yard pass from Gaffey to make it 7-0 and a 98-yarder to make it 49-3.

Tate Wallace Overwhelmed Aplington-Parkersburg On Offense And Defense

In between, Wallace had a 1-yard TD run and caught a short pass from Gaffey, who hit Gabe Schuessler for his fourth score. Gabriel Hegelheimer ran in a touchdown and made all seven of his extra point attempts.

Roan Eckhoff got in on the scoring, returning an interception in the first half to make it 42-3 Iowa City Regina at the break. Eckhoff finished with a game-high 14 tackles, adding a tackle for loss.

Wallace recorded eight tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and forced a fumble, as Holt Hinkel, Will Liton and Nathan Parizek each had a tackle for loss.

“The way last year ended, we went through a lot in the offseason and worked so hard (to get back here),” Wallace said. “I am so grateful for this group of guys.

“(Winning a state title) means everything. I’ve completed my Regina career and I am so excited for this group. This is the icing on the cake and I love these guys.”

Hegelheimer ran for 66 yards on 12 rushes, as Kaleb Moeller caught three passes for 52 yards. Schuessler had five receptions, as the Regals piled up 369 total yards and had 19 first downs.

Aplington-Parkersburg Struggled Without All-State Wide Receiver Tate Pfantz

Aplington-Parkersburg, in the state title game for the first time in two decades, was limited without star wide receiver Tate Pfantz. Last week in the semifinals, Pfantz suffered an injury.

Mason Pruisner ran for 119 yards, but the Falcons had just 39 yards from everyone else. Wes Shirk and Aiden Merrill each had six tackles for Aplington-Parkersburg on defense.

Last year, Iowa City Regina made it back to the championship game, falling to West Lyon in a heartbreaker. The Regals won six consecutive state titles from 2010-2015, adding other championships in both 2005 and 2020.