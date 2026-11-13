Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Iowa City Regina, Aplington-Parkersburg To Meet For Class 1A Title

Behind a dominating performance, Iowa City Regina is headed back to the Iowa high school football state championship game.

The Regals advanced with a 35-0 victory over Treynor in Class 1A on Friday. They will return to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls next week to compete for a ninth state championship. The last came in 2020 for the program.

Iowa City Regina scored three different ways on its first three touchdowns, starting with a 4-yard run by Gabriel Hegelheimer. From there, Kaleb Moeller hit Ryan Tracy from 39 yards out just before the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Holt Hinkel - the son of former Iowa Hawkeye standout Ed Hinkel - returned a punt 74 yards to make it 21-0. Aiden Gaffey and Minnesota Golden Gopher commit Tate Wallace added rushing scores for the Regals.

Hegelheimer ran for 135 yards on 16 carries, as Gaffey completed 14 of 18 for 153. Tracy had three receptions for 51 and Wallace finished with 40 receiving yards on four catches.

Hegelheimer had a 25-yard reception and made all five of his extra point attempts.

Treynor had just 88 yards of total offense, as Roan Eckhoff recorded 11 tackles and both Simon Shetler and Porter Shetler each had a quarterback sack. Wallace finished with four tackles, a fumble recovery, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Austin Moss led the Treynor defense with 10 tackles, while Riley Lauver forced and recovered a fumble.

Tradition-Heavy Aplington-Parkersburg Ends West Lyon’s Run In Thriller

For the first time since 2001, Aplington-Parkersburg will compete for a state football title.

The Falcons ended the run of West Lyon with a thrilling 27-22 victory in the Class 1A semifinals on Friday from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. They will square off with Iowa City Regina next week for their third state title.

Aplington-Parkersburg won the Class 1A title in 2001 and 1993. Both times, legendary head coach Ed Thomas was leading the program.

West Lyon won in Class 2A in 2024 and in Class 1A last year, defeating Iowa City Regina in that game.

After Harrison Schultz hit Devan Eberhart on a third-and-14 pass to the one, Mason Pruisner ran it in as the play clock was winding down for the game-winning score.

Eberhart gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 14-7 lead at the half when he broke free for a 66-yard run. Pruisner had the first score of the game, capping a 16-play, 80-yard drive that took up almost eight minutes.

Eberhart and Pruisner ran for 168 yards in the first 24 minutes, as the Falcons had over 200 yards of total offense to just 60 by the Wildcats. Pruisner finished with 156 yards on 27 carries and three TDs, as Eberhart ran for 111.

All of that came without star wide receiver Tate Pfantz, who suffered an injury early in the game. Pfantz, the first Aplington-Parkersburg with a 1,000-yard season, was on the sidelines with crutches after halftime.

Pfantz had four catches for 27 yards before the injury, as Schultz completed 7 of 10 for 55.

River Kramer helped West Lyon out as the offense struggled early, returning a punt 58 yards for a touchdown. He scored a TD early in the fourth to make it 22-21 after Pruisner had put the Falcons back ahead, 21-14, moments before.

Jaxton DeJong got West Lyon on the board first in the second half, capping off an extended 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

Kramer set the Wildcats up for a potential game-winning score with a big kickoff return. They got a second chance after a fumble was overturned, but the Aplington-Parkersburg defense picked it off in the end zone to end it.

Easton DeJong completed 10 of 16 for 113 and ran for 52 yards, Kramer had 77 yards rushing with a score and caught four passes for 44 yards.

Coming Up

The day will conclude with two semifinals in Class 5A, as Johnston faces Ankeny and Southeast Polk meets defending state champion Dowling Catholic.