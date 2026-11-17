Two storied programs meet for the first time in the Bound era when Aplington-Parkersburg and Iowa City Regina collide for the Class 1A Iowa high school football state title.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, November 19, from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls at 4 p.m.

Both teams are riding high with matching 12-0 records. Aplington-Parkersburg has won two state titles all-time while Iowa City Regina owns eight.

Aplington-Parkersburg Has Restored Itself As Top-Flight Program

For years, the Falcons were one of the best in the state. Led by legendary head coach Ed Thomas, Aplington-Parkersburg won a pair of state championships and sent multiple players to the NFL.

After a few down years, they are back, carrying a 12-0 record into the state finals.

The Falcons knocked off two-time reigning champion West Lyon in the semis, 27-22, after shutting out West Marshall and handling Pleasantville in previous playoff games.

Featuring one of the top trios in the state, Aplington-Parkersburg was dealt a tough blow in the final four when Tate Pfantz went down with an injury. The first player to record 1,000 receiving yards in school history in a single season, Pfantz was seen on the sidelines on crutches for the second half.

The Falcons leaned heavily on Mason Pruisner and the ground game. Pruisner has 1,886 yards and 33 touchdowns this year, with Devan Eberhart coming off a huge game as well.

Harrison Schultz was limited vs. West Lyon, but the junior has almost 2,000 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Pruisner is also a threat on defense with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks. Cole Brouwer has seven sacks and Parker Mulder 56.5 tackles with 24 for loss.

Wes Shirk has picked off eight passes and Luke Jacobson five, as the Falcons have 20 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

Iowa City Regina Back In Finals With New Leaders

Last year, the Regals marched to the state championship game, coming up short vs. West Lyon.

They have not skipped a beat this fall, carrying a 12-0 mark into the title round once more.

Tate Wallace is one of a handful of key returning players, as the future Minnesota Golden Gopher dominates on both sides of the ball. But Iowa City Regina had to replace its starting quarterback and leading rusher, as Aiden Gaffey and Gabriel Hegelheimer had stepped right in.

Gaffey has 1,660 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions while Hegelheimer has 1,423 rushing yards and 22 TDs with almost 400 receiving yards and four more touchdowns.

Wallace leads with 528 receiving yards, as Holt Hinkel has 437. Both have scored six TDs, with Hinkel adding more in the return game.

On defense, Wallace has 50 tackles with 24 for loss and 13 sacks. They have 14 turnovers, scoring five touchdowns off those.