Iowa Girls High School Swimming: Top Returning Athletes In The Pool

The 2026 Iowa girls high school swim season has kicked off, as duals and meets are currently underway around the state.

But before things really get going, here is a look back at those set to return who posted the top times in their respective events.

The state swimming championships take place November 12 for prelims and finals the following day, with regional qualifying diving scheduled for November 5 and swimming two days after that.

Times below are from those uploaded to the Bound website and based on the grade level included for each swimmer.

Iowa Girls High School Swimming Top Returning Swimmers

50 Yard Freestyle

Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 23.52 Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf, 23.90 Leah Mason, Cedar Falls, 23.92 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 24.03 Aleah Karolus, Perry, 24.22 Taylor Hall, Dowling Catholic, 24.23 Rio Hammitt, Lewis Central, 24.31 Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North, 24.37 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 24.39 Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 24.61

100 Yard Freestyle

Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 51.21 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 51.49 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 51.70 Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 51.98 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 52.54 Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 52.56 Taylor Hall, Dowling Catholic, 52.93 Rio Hammitt, Lewis Central, 53.01 Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley, 53.07 Tori Kettles, Waukee, 53.53

200 Yard Freestyle

Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 1:50.40 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 1:50.42 Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 1:50.86 Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls, 1:52.90 Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 1:53.02 Lydia Rehmert, Cedar Falls, 1:54.97 Lily McFadden, Dubuque Hempstead, 1:55.61 Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 1:56.46 Riley Gojkovich, Waukee Northwest, 1:56.57 Tori Kettles, Waukee, 1:56.87

500 Yard Freestyle

Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 5:00.48 Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls, 5:07.74 Lydia Rehmert, Cedar Falls, 5:08.91 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 5:08.98 Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley, 5:10.87 Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 5:11.54 Ava Remme, Iowa City High, 5:12.01 Catie Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 5:13.41 Helena Munsdisev, Iowa City High, 5:14.31 Piper Gevock, Ottumwa, 5:15.04

100 Yard Backstroke

Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 55.92 Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 56.35 Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North, 56.69 Riley Gojkovich, Waukee Northwest, 56.74 Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 56.97 Addie DeYoung, Waukee Northwest, 57.03 Teresa Zhang, Linn-Mar, 57.55 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 59.07 Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 59.25 Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 59.89

100 Yard Breaststroke

Lucy Parson, Waterloo West, 1:02.54 Catie Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 1:04.27 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 1:05.45 Corrine Rehmert, Cedar Falls, 1:07.37 Maisey Duehr, Dubuque Hempstead, 1:08.96 Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley, 1:09.73 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 1:09.83 Mady Hermsen, Ames, 1:10.14 Chloe Kiekhaefer, Johnston, 1:10.17 Halle Sears, Spencer, 1:10.47

100 Butterfly

Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 55.42 Leah Mason, Dowling Catholic, 55.88 Halle Sears, Spencer, 57.07 Molly Snyder, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 57.78 Lucy Hess, Dowling Catholic, 58.46 Nora Landon, Iowa City West, 58.54 Elsie Knispel, Lewis Central, 58.59 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 58.62 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 58.79 Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 58.98

200 Yard Individual Medley

Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 2:03.43 Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 2:05.70 Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest, 2:06.79 Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 2:07.35 Lucy Parson, Waterloo West, 2:08.61 Halle Sears, Spencer, 2:09.31 Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 2:10.14 Addie DeYoung, Waukee Northwest, 2:11.37 Piper Gevock, Ottumwa, 2:11.44 Lucy Hess, Dowling Catholic, 2:11.73

1M Diving (6)

Molly Engelman, Ames, 392.80 Harlie Thatcher, Marshalltown, 364.05 Emory Braunschweig-Norris, Southeast Polk, 269.25 Mylee Dirks, Dowling Catholic, 258.95 Abigail Schoneman, Cedar Falls, 247.80 Neelie Streit, Waukee, 242.40 Aubrie Holder, Grinnell, 227.80 Abigail Reid, West Des Moines Valley, 224.45 Tessa Carnes, Waukee Northwest, 222.30 Mia Frame, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 214.95

1M Diving (11)

Emory Braunschweig-Norris, Southeast Polk, 460.05 Mylee Dirks, Dowling Catholic, 427.55 Neelie Streit, Waukee, 419.20 Audra Doty, Southeast Polk, 385.25 Abigail Schoneman, Cedar Falls, 374.15 Payton Ryan, Dubuque Senior, 370.75 Tessa Carnes, Waukee Northwest, 366.30 Molly Engelman, Ames, 364.45 Abigail Reid, West Des Moines Valley, 364.35 Harlie Thatcher, Marshalltown, 364.05