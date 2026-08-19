Waukee Northwest Among No. 1 Teams In Iowa High School Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released preseason volleyball rankings for the upcoming season.
In Class 5A, defending state champion Waukee Northwest will begin the season where it finished: as the No. 1 team. Last year, Waukee Northwest topped Ankeny Centennial for the title.
Iowa City West, Ankeny, Dallas Center-Grimes and Dowling Catholic round out the Top 5 in the state’s largest classification.
Norwalk, Cherokee, Grundy Center, Janesville All Earn No. 1 Rankings
Other No. 1 teams include Norwalk in Class 4A, Cherokee in Class 3A, Grundy Center in Class 2A and Janesville in Class 1A.
High School On SI Iowa recently released a list of top returning volleyball players in the state.
Defending Class 3A State Champions Bumped Up To Class 4A
Davenport Assumption, who claimed the Class 3A title over Humboldt last fall, is now in Class 4A. They open the 2026 season ranked 12th, as the Wildcats are the No. 2 team in Class 3A.
North Scott, the defending Class 4A state champions, are not included in the rankings. The Lancers stunned Lewis Central in the finals last season. The Titans start the year ranked 13th.
Second Reigning State Champion Not Included In Preseason Top 15 For Its Class
Denver, the Class 2A reigning champs, are ranked 15th while Saint Ansgar, who won it all in Class 1A, is not ranked like North Scott.
Here are the preseason Top 15 for each of the five classes of Iowa high school volleyball from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Iowa High School Volleyball Preseason Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City West
- Ankeny
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Dowling Catholic
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Iowa City Liberty
- Pleasant Valley
- Indianola
- Ankeny Centennial
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee
- West Des Moines Valley
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Johnston
Class 4A
- Norwalk
- Sioux Center
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Marion
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Ballard
- Pella
- North Polk
- Davenport Assumption
- Lewis Central
- Burlington
- Glenwood
Class 3A
- Cherokee
- Humboldt
- Western Christian
- Dike-New Hartford
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Carroll Kuemper Catholic
- Mount Vernon
- Wilton
- Roland-Story
- Algona
- Center Point-Urbana
- Knoxville
- Tipton
- Solon
- Van Meter
Class 2A
- Grundy Center
- Union
- Dyersville Beckman
- Riverside
- Woodward-Granger
- Hudson
- Hinton
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Central Lyon
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Red Oak
- Jesup
- Lake Mills
- Missouri Valley
- Denver
Class 1A
- Janesville
- Wapsie Valley
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- Ankeny Christian
- Sidney
- Dunkerton
- Wapello
- Boyden-Hull
- Cedar Ridge Christian
- North Tama
- BCLUW
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- East Mills
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- West Monona
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker