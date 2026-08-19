Waukee Northwest Among No. 1 Teams In Iowa High School Preseason Top 25 Rankings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released preseason volleyball rankings for the upcoming season.

In Class 5A, defending state champion Waukee Northwest will begin the season where it finished: as the No. 1 team. Last year, Waukee Northwest topped Ankeny Centennial for the title.

Iowa City West, Ankeny, Dallas Center-Grimes and Dowling Catholic round out the Top 5 in the state’s largest classification.

Norwalk, Cherokee, Grundy Center, Janesville All Earn No. 1 Rankings

Other No. 1 teams include Norwalk in Class 4A, Cherokee in Class 3A, Grundy Center in Class 2A and Janesville in Class 1A.

High School On SI Iowa recently released a list of top returning volleyball players in the state.

Defending Class 3A State Champions Bumped Up To Class 4A

Davenport Assumption, who claimed the Class 3A title over Humboldt last fall, is now in Class 4A. They open the 2026 season ranked 12th, as the Wildcats are the No. 2 team in Class 3A.

North Scott, the defending Class 4A state champions, are not included in the rankings. The Lancers stunned Lewis Central in the finals last season. The Titans start the year ranked 13th.

Second Reigning State Champion Not Included In Preseason Top 15 For Its Class

Denver, the Class 2A reigning champs, are ranked 15th while Saint Ansgar, who won it all in Class 1A, is not ranked like North Scott.

Here are the preseason Top 15 for each of the five classes of Iowa high school volleyball from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Iowa High School Volleyball Preseason Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Iowa City West Ankeny Dallas Center-Grimes Dowling Catholic Cedar Rapids Kennedy Iowa City Liberty Pleasant Valley Indianola Ankeny Centennial Cedar Falls Waukee West Des Moines Valley Cedar Rapids Prairie Johnston

Class 4A

Norwalk Sioux Center Sioux City Bishop Heelan Western Dubuque Clear Creek-Amana Waverly-Shell Rock Marion Sergeant Bluff-Luton Ballard Pella North Polk Davenport Assumption Lewis Central Burlington Glenwood

Class 3A

Cherokee Humboldt Western Christian Dike-New Hartford MOC-Floyd Valley Carroll Kuemper Catholic Mount Vernon Wilton Roland-Story Algona Center Point-Urbana Knoxville Tipton Solon Van Meter

Class 2A

Grundy Center Union Dyersville Beckman Riverside Woodward-Granger Hudson Hinton Aplington-Parkersburg Central Lyon Iowa City Regina Catholic Red Oak Jesup Lake Mills Missouri Valley Denver

Class 1A

Janesville Wapsie Valley Holy Trinity Catholic Ankeny Christian Sidney Dunkerton Wapello Boyden-Hull Cedar Ridge Christian North Tama BCLUW Gladbrook-Reinbeck East Mills Remsen St. Mary’s West Monona