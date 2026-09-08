Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Released

The latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings feature a pair of new No. 1 teams in Iowa City Regina Catholic and Woodbury Central.

The Regals took over in Class 1A following a loss by West Lyon, as the Wildcats dropped all the way to fourth behind South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg. Meanwhile, in Class A, Woodbury Central jumped over West Sioux, as both are still 2-0 moving into Week 3 of the season.

High School On SI Iowa has released an updated Top 25, which takes into account all 11-player teams in one set of rankings. The latest class rankings have also been updated and revealed.

Dowling Catholic (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Clear Lake (Class 3A), Kuemper Catholic (Class 2A) and Audubon (eight-player) remain No. 1 in their respective classes.

Among the key movers this week are Southeast Polk, as the former kings of Class 5A climbed from fourth to second behind only Dowling Catholic, who became just the second team to win a state title in the biggest division. Cedar Rapids Prairie also moved up to third from fifth.

Included below are rankings for each team, followed by their ranking last week.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic, 2-0, 1 Southeast Polk, 2-0, 4 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 2-0, 5 Johnston, 1-1, 2 Sioux City East, 2-0, 7 Ankeny, 2-0, 6 Iowa City Liberty, 1-1, 3 West Des Moines Valley, 1-1, 10 Dallas Center-Grimes, 2-0, 9 Iowa City West, 2-0, UR

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2-0, 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 2-0, 2 Lewis Central, 1-1, 3 Adel-ADM, 2-0, 7 Western Dubuque, 1-1, 4 Glenwood, 2-0, 9 North Scott, 1-1, 8 North Polk, 1-1, 4 Waverly-Shell Rock, 2-0, UR Carlisle, 2-0, 10

Class 3A

Clear Lake, 2-0, 1 Solon, 2-0, 2 Sioux Center, 2-0, 3 Mount Vernon, 2-0, 5 Des Moines Christian, 2-0, 8 West Delaware, 2-0, 10 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 1-1, 7 Mount Pleasant, 2-0, UR Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1-1, 9 Carroll, 1-1, 6

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic, 2-0, 1 Alburnett, 2-0, 2 Clarinda, 2-0, 6 Roland-Story, 1-1, 3 Mid-Prairie, 1-1, 4 Van Meter, 1-1, 5 Okoboji, 2-0, 7 Centerville, 2-1, 8 OABCIG, 2-0, 9 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 2-0, UR

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic, 2-0, 2 South Hardin, 2-0, 4 Aplington-Parkersburg, 2-0, 8 West Lyon, 1-1, 1 Pleasantville, 2-0, 3 Underwood, 2-0, 7 Treynor, 1-1, 6 Sigourney-Keota, 1-1, 5 MVAOCOU, 2-0, 10 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 2-0, UR

Class A

Woodbury Central, 2-0, 2 West Sioux, 2-0, 1 Wapsie Valley, 2-0, 3 North Linn, 2-0, 4 West Hancock, 2-0, 5 Saint Ansgar, 2-0, 6 Madrid, 2-0, 8 West Fork, 2-0, 9 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 2-0, 10 Logan-Magnolia, 2-0, UR

Eight-Player

Audubon, 2-0, 1 Iowa Valley, 3-0, 2 Bishop Garrigan, 2-0, 3 Woodbine, 2-0, 4 Edgewood-Colesburg, 2-0, 5 North Union, 3-0, 7 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 2-0, 7 Bedford, 2-0, 8 Clarksville, 1-1, 10 WACO, 2-0, UR