District Assignments Announced For Iowa Boys High School Golf

The postseason road for Iowa boys high school golfers around the state has been laid out.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the four sites that will hold district meets in Class 4A. Those will determine who advances to the state championships, which take place October 12-13 in Pleasant Valley at the Davenport Country Club.

Cedar Falls, Le Mars, North Scott and Waukee Northwest will serve as host schools for those district meets. The top three teams from each district will qualify for the state championships, along with the top two overall individual players (plus ties) from each site’s non-qualifying teams.

The Class 4A district golf meets take place October 5, starting at 10 a.m.

Several Golfers Likely To Be Fighting Over Top Spots

Jonathan Ward of Waukee currently sits atop the state’s leaderboard with an 18-hole adjusted average of 68.82. North Scott’s Jaxon Adkisson is second at 70.08 followed by Chase Perrin from Dallas Center-Grimes, with an average of 70.34.

North Scott has the lowest team adjusted 18-hole average, with Dallas Center-Grimes, Pleasant Valley, Waukee Northwest and Southeast Polk rounding out the Top 5.

Last year, Andrew Johannsen of Johnston won the state title with a 2-under. Johannsen recorded a par on the 36th hole to finish at 71. Adkisson and Ward were a shot behind Johannsen last year.

Dowling Catholic claimed team honors ahead of the Dragons, who were the defending state champions.

The other three classes - 3A, 2A and 1A - all play spring golf in Iowa. That is when they hold their state championships.

Here are the sites, courses and where teams will be playing for the district meets.

Iowa Boys High School District Golf Assignments

Cedar Falls

At Pheasant Ridge Golf Course

Team In Attendance

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Hempstead, Iowa City High, Linn-Mar, Mason City, Southeast Polk, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Le Mars

At Willow Creek Golf Course

Teams In Attendance

Ankeny Centennial, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Le Mars, Lewis Central, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Waukee.

North Scott

At Glynns Creek Golf Course

Teams In Attendance

Davenport Assumption, Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Senior, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Muscatine, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Waukee Northwest

At Lake Panorama National Golf Course

Teams In Attendance

Ames, Ankeny, Des Moines East, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Indianola, Johnston, Marshalltown, Norwalk, Ottumwa, Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest