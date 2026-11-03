The Iowa high school football playoffs march on, as quarterfinal round games in all seven classes are upon us.

Eight-player will hit the field on Thursday, November 5, with the remaining six classes all competing on Friday, November 6.

Winners of the quarterfinal round games qualify for the semifinals, which will take place inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The championship games are also scheduled for the UNI-Dome.

Johnston (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Clear Lake (Class 3A), Van Meter (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina Catholic (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Woodbine (eight-player) all earned wins last week to stay alive.

Those seven are the No. 1 teams in their respective classes for another week.

Several teams did enter the Top 10 including West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Newton (Class 4A), Algona (Class 3A), Roland-Story (Class 2A), Lynnville-Sully (Class A) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (eight-player).

Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2026

Class 5A

Johnston Dowling Catholic Southeast Polk Ankeny Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Prairie Sioux City East West Des Moines Valley Iowa City Liberty Indianola

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Pella Waverly-Shell Rock Newton Glenwood Lewis Central North Polk

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Sioux City Bishop Heelan Mount Pleasant Mount Vernon West Delaware Algona Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Class 2A

Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Kuemper Catholic Spirit Lake OABCIG Alburnett Wilton Roland-Story Mid-Prairie Osage

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center South Central Calhoun Pleasantville

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Maquoketa Valley Lynnville-Sully West Fork North Linn Council Bluffs St. Albert East Buchanan Madrid

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan North Union Coon Rapids-Bayard Bedford Kingsley-Pierson