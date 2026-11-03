Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2026
The Iowa high school football playoffs march on, as quarterfinal round games in all seven classes are upon us.
Eight-player will hit the field on Thursday, November 5, with the remaining six classes all competing on Friday, November 6.
Winners of the quarterfinal round games qualify for the semifinals, which will take place inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The championship games are also scheduled for the UNI-Dome.
Johnston (Class 5A), Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A), Clear Lake (Class 3A), Van Meter (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina Catholic (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Woodbine (eight-player) all earned wins last week to stay alive.
Those seven are the No. 1 teams in their respective classes for another week.
Several teams did enter the Top 10 including West Des Moines Valley (Class 5A), Newton (Class 4A), Algona (Class 3A), Roland-Story (Class 2A), Lynnville-Sully (Class A) and Coon Rapids-Bayard (eight-player).
Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2026
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Sioux City East
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Indianola
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Pella
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Newton
- Glenwood
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Algona
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Class 2A
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Kuemper Catholic
- Spirit Lake
- OABCIG
- Alburnett
- Wilton
- Roland-Story
- Mid-Prairie
- Osage
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
- Grundy Center
- South Central Calhoun
- Pleasantville
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Maquoketa Valley
- Lynnville-Sully
- West Fork
- North Linn
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- East Buchanan
- Madrid
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bishop Garrigan
- North Union
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Bedford
- Kingsley-Pierson
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker