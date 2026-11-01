Iowa High School Football: Record-Setting Performance For Fiston Carlson

It was a night to remember for one Roland-Story High School football player this past Friday.

Fiston Carlson placed his name atop the school’s single-game record list. Carlson rushed for 392 yards in a 42-14 victory for the Norsemen over Mid-Prairie.

Carlson’s incredible showing topped the previous school record by nearly 100 yards. That mark was set in 1982 by Brooks Glasnapp against Waukee.

OFFICIAL NORSE RECORD 📈



Roland Story’s Fiston Carlson, runs for 392 rushing yards in the Norsemen 42-14 victory over Mid Prairie.



The Norse single game rushing record was held by Brooks Glasnapp’s 308 yards in 1982 vs Waukee.#iahsfb

Correction to previous post. pic.twitter.com/NuJ5g72spd — Roland Story Sports Scores (@RSNorseScores) October 31, 2026

During the record-breaking performance, Carlson needed just 29 carries. The senior averaged 13.5 yards per carry, with a long of 82 yards that resulted in a touchdown.

Carlson accounted for much of the 555 yards of total offense accumulated by the Norsemen. Luke Thoreson, who previously placed his name in the Roland-Story record books for receiving, caught a touchdown pass and finished with five receptions for 53 yards.

On the year, Carlson has 132 carries for 1,225 yards, scoring 18 touchdowns. He is averaging just over nine yards per carry, adding 14 catches for 212 yards and two more scores.

The Norsemen head to Van Meter this Friday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal round contest. The winner advances to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Laken Caves Joins Exclusive List Of Elite Running Backs

Alburnett senior Laken Caves placed his name on an exclusive list of Iowa high school football players.

Caves, a Northern Iowa commit, rushed for 193 yards on 18 carries, giving him 5,000 yards for his career. He scored three touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over Crestwood, adding a receiving score.

For the season, Caves has 1,499 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 109 carries. In his career, he has 5,077 yards on the ground.

Caves is the first 11-player athlete to record over 5,000 career rushing yards since Preston Ries of Monticello in 2023. Trent Johnson of Dike-New Hartford is the career leader with 7,653 rushing yards.

The Pirates host Wilton on Friday night in a Class 2A quarterfinal round contest.

Iowa Valley’s Nolan Kriegel Adds To His Incredible Totals

Nolan Kriegel’s career has led him to several monumental heights.

Kriegel, who became the eight-player career leader for total rushing, receiving and return touchdowns earlier this year with his 151st score, has run for 6,801 yards while adding 3,962 passing yards and 65 touchdowns in the air.

He is now less than 200 rushing yards from passing Lane Spieker of CAM on the career list.

Iowa Valley hosts Edgewood-Colesburg this Friday night in the state quarterfinals.