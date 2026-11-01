Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Nov. 1, 2026

There was no cause for concern for Johnston this week, as the Dragons dominated Pleasant Valley to advance in the Iowa high school football playoffs.

Johnston, the top seed in Class 5A and the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 will now take on West Des Moines Valley. The Tigers handled Dallas Center-Grimes in the round of 16, 31-8.

Dowling Catholic and Southeast Polk were among the other winners in Class 5A, as Sioux City East, Indianola and Waukee Northwest all fell.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, the No. 2 team and the defending Class 4A state champions, handled Davenport North, 52-0. The Saints get Newton, an overtime winner over North Polk, for a spot in the semifinals.

Three teams entered the Top 25 after posting big postseason wins. Those are Iowa City Liberty, Pella and Waverly-Shell Rock.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 11:

High School On SI

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. West Des Moines Valley, Friday, November 6

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, November 6

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. Cedar Falls, Friday, November 6

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, November 6

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Glenwood, Friday, November 6

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Mount Vernon, Friday, November 6

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Grundy Center, Friday, November 6

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. West Delaware, Friday, November 6

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, November 6

10. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, Friday, November 6

11. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, November 6

12. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. Mount Pleasant, Friday, November 6

13. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Friday, November 6

14. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: at Spirit Lake, Friday, November 6

15. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: vs. Kuemper Catholic, Friday, November 6

16. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: at Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 6

17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: at Southeast Polk, Friday, November 6

18. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 10

19. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: vs. OABCIG, Friday, November 6

20. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: at Johnston, Friday, November 6

21. Carroll (3A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 16

22. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Ankeny, Friday, November 6

23. Indianola (5A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: No. 17

24. Pella (4A)

Record: 7-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Carlisle, Friday, November 6

25. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Western Dubuque, Friday, November 6

Dropped out: No. 20 Waukee Northwest; No. 22 Pleasant Valley; No. 23 Lewis Central