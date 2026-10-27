As noted, the Iowa high school football regular season is now officially closed. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joined the other four classifications to wrap things up last week.

From here on out, it is all playoffs all the time across the state. The round of 16 will take place this Friday night in all seven classes, as teams jockey for a spot one game closer to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

There was no change to any of the top teams in each of the seven classes. Johnston concluded the year with a commanding win over Des Moines Roosevelt, as the Dragons move into the Class 5A playoffs with all the momentum in the world.

Defending state champion Dowling Catholic, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Sioux City East will be hot on the chase of Johnston.

Several other reigning state champions are still alive, including Cedar Rapids Xavier, the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A, West Lyon in Class 1A and Bishop Garrigan in eight-player continue to serve as defending champions.

Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 27, 2026

Class 5A

Johnston Dowling Catholic Southeast Polk Ankeny Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Falls Waukee Northwest Cedar Rapids Prairie Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Lewis Central Waverly-Shell Rock Glenwood Newton North Polk Spencer

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian Carroll Sioux City Bishop Heelan Mount Pleasant Mount Vernon Dubuque Wahlert Catholic West Delaware Davenport Assumption

Class 2A

Van Meter Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Mid-Prairie Alburnett Wilton Osage Dike-New Hartford

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Clarion-Goldfield/Dows West Marshall Underwood Grundy Center South Central Calhoun Pleasantville

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid East Buchanan West Fork North Linn Council Bluffs St. Albert Wapsie Valley Maquoketa Valley

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bedford Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bishop Garrigan Kingsley-Pierson North Union Montezuma