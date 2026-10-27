Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 27, 2026
As noted, the Iowa high school football regular season is now officially closed. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A joined the other four classifications to wrap things up last week.
From here on out, it is all playoffs all the time across the state. The round of 16 will take place this Friday night in all seven classes, as teams jockey for a spot one game closer to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
There was no change to any of the top teams in each of the seven classes. Johnston concluded the year with a commanding win over Des Moines Roosevelt, as the Dragons move into the Class 5A playoffs with all the momentum in the world.
Defending state champion Dowling Catholic, Southeast Polk, Ankeny and Sioux City East will be hot on the chase of Johnston.
Several other reigning state champions are still alive, including Cedar Rapids Xavier, the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A, West Lyon in Class 1A and Bishop Garrigan in eight-player continue to serve as defending champions.
Here are the latest Top 10s for each of the classes this week in Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 27, 2026
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Indianola
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Pleasant Valley
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Lewis Central
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Glenwood
- Newton
- North Polk
- Spencer
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- Carroll
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Vernon
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- West Delaware
- Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
- Van Meter
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Mid-Prairie
- Alburnett
- Wilton
- Osage
- Dike-New Hartford
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- West Marshall
- Underwood
- Grundy Center
- South Central Calhoun
- Pleasantville
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Madrid
- East Buchanan
- West Fork
- North Linn
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Wapsie Valley
- Maquoketa Valley
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bedford
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bishop Garrigan
- Kingsley-Pierson
- North Union
- Montezuma
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker