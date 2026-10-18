Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 18, 2026

A new No. 1 has emerged in Iowa high school football, as Johnston took over the top spot following a win over Southeast Polk.

The Dragons became the first team this season to defeat the Rams, as there are now no unbeatens left in the state’s largest classification.

Johnston and the rest of Class 5A, along with Class 4A and Class 3A, will conclude the regular season this coming week. Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player wrapped up regular season action last Friday, with the postseason kicking off for those classifications.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 9:

High School On SI

1. Johnston (Class 5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 23

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Mason City, Friday, October 23

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. Marshalltown, Friday, October 23

4. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: vs. Des Moines East, Friday, October 23

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 23

6. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: at West Delaware, Friday, October 23

7. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Columbus Catholic, Friday, October 23 in playoffs

8. Solon (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. Fort Madison, Friday, October 23

9. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 23

10. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. Ames, Thursday, October 22

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: vs. Tri-Center, Friday, October 23 in playoffs

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, October 23

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, October 23

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: vs. Burlington, Friday, October 23

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: vs. Unity Christian, Friday, October 23 in playoffs

16. Carroll (3A)

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: at Atlantic, Friday, October 23

17. Indianola (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, October 23

18. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, October 23 in playoffs

19. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 23

20. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, October 23

21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, October 23

22. Pleasant Valley (5A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 23

23. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 6-2

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 23

24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. Southeast Valley, Friday, October 23 in playoffs

25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 23

Dropped out: No. 17 Bettendorf.