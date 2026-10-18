Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 18, 2026
A new No. 1 has emerged in Iowa high school football, as Johnston took over the top spot following a win over Southeast Polk.
The Dragons became the first team this season to defeat the Rams, as there are now no unbeatens left in the state’s largest classification.
Johnston and the rest of Class 5A, along with Class 4A and Class 3A, will conclude the regular season this coming week. Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player wrapped up regular season action last Friday, with the postseason kicking off for those classifications.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering Week 9:
1. Johnston (Class 5A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: at Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, October 23
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: vs. Mason City, Friday, October 23
3. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: vs. Marshalltown, Friday, October 23
4. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: vs. Des Moines East, Friday, October 23
5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. Spencer, Friday, October 23
6. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: at West Delaware, Friday, October 23
7. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: vs. Columbus Catholic, Friday, October 23 in playoffs
8. Solon (3A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: vs. Fort Madison, Friday, October 23
9. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln, Friday, October 23
10. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: vs. Ames, Thursday, October 22
11. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 11
Next game: vs. Tri-Center, Friday, October 23 in playoffs
12. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: vs. Ballard, Friday, October 23
13. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 13
Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, October 23
14. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 14
Next game: vs. Burlington, Friday, October 23
15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: vs. Unity Christian, Friday, October 23 in playoffs
16. Carroll (3A)
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 16
Next game: at Atlantic, Friday, October 23
17. Indianola (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 18
Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, October 23
18. Spirit Lake (2A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 19
Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, October 23 in playoffs
19. Cedar Falls (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 20
Next game: at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 23
20. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: No. 21
Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, October 23
21. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 22
Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, October 23
22. Pleasant Valley (5A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 23
Next game: vs. Davenport Central, Friday, October 23
23. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 6-2
Previous rank: No. 24
Next game: at Council Bluffs Jefferson, Friday, October 23
24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2A)
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 25
Next game: vs. Southeast Valley, Friday, October 23 in playoffs
25. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: at Des Moines Lincoln, Friday, October 23
Dropped out: No. 17 Bettendorf.
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker