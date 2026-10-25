Iowa High School Football Round Of 16 Playoff Games Revealed For All Qualifiers
All seven classes of Iowa high school football will be in playoff mode this Friday night around the state.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released round of 16 pairings, complete with teams being placed in pods of four.
The winners of each game inside the pod will meet for a spot in the state semifinals.
Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player started postseason games this past Friday night, as Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A wrapped up the regular season.
Now, it is all playoffs, with all roads leading to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Here are the round of 16 postseason pairings for Iowa high school football. All games begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30.
Iowa High School Football Round Of 16 Pairings
Class 5A
Pod A
Pleasant Valley at Johnston
Dallas Center-Grimes at West Des Moines Valley
Pod B
Bettendorf vs. Dowling Catholic at Drake Stadium
Waukee Northwest at Cedar Falls
Pod C
Urbandale at Southeast Polk
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Sioux City East
Pod D
Waukee at Ankeny
Iowa City Liberty at Indianola
Class 4A
Pod A
Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Xavier
North Polk at Newton
Pod B
Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spencer at Glenwood
Pod C
ADM at Carlisle
Pella at Lewis Central
Pod D
Ballard at Western Dubuque
Clear Creek-Amana at Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
Pod A
Fairfield at Solon
Davenport Assumption at West Delaware
Pod B
Harlan Community at Des Moines Christian
Williamsburg at Mount Pleasant
Pod C
Algona at Carroll
Sioux Center at Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Pod D
Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Mount Vernon
Class 2A
Pod A
Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
OABCIG at Dike-New Hartford
Pod B
Crestwood at Alburnett
Wilton at Waukon
Pod C
Centerville at Van Meter
Roland-Story at Mid-Prairie
Pod D
Osage at Spirit Lake
Kuemper Catholic at PCM
Class 1A
Pod A
Sigourney Keota at Iowa City Regina Catholic
Grundy Center at Northeast
Pod B
Hinton at West Lyon
South Hardin at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Pod C
Pleasantville at Aplington-Parkersburg
Dyersville Beckman Catholic at West Marshall
Pod D
Shenandoah at Treynor
South Central Calhoun at Underwood
Class A
Pod A
West Hancock at Woodbury Central
Martensdale-St. Marys at West Fork
Pod B
West Monona at West Sioux
Council Bluffs St. Albert at Riverside
Pod C
Wapsie Valley at Saint Ansgar
Mason City Newman Catholic at North Linn
Pod D
Maquoketa Valley at Madrid
Lynnville-Sully at East Buchanan
Eight-Player
Pod A
Clarksville at Audubon
North Union at Kingsley-Pierson
Pod B
Kee at Iowa Valley
Don Bosco at Edgewood-Colesburg
Pod C
Lenox at Woodbine
Remsen St. Mary’s at Bishop Garrigan
Pod D
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Bedford
Montezuma at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker