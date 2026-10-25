Iowa High School Football Round Of 16 Playoff Games Revealed For All Qualifiers

All seven classes of Iowa high school football will be in playoff mode this Friday night around the state.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released round of 16 pairings, complete with teams being placed in pods of four.

The winners of each game inside the pod will meet for a spot in the state semifinals.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player started postseason games this past Friday night, as Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A wrapped up the regular season.

Now, it is all playoffs, with all roads leading to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Here are the round of 16 postseason pairings for Iowa high school football. All games begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 30.

Iowa High School Football Round Of 16 Pairings

Class 5A

Pod A

Pleasant Valley at Johnston

Dallas Center-Grimes at West Des Moines Valley

Pod B

Bettendorf vs. Dowling Catholic at Drake Stadium

Waukee Northwest at Cedar Falls

Pod C

Urbandale at Southeast Polk

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Sioux City East

Pod D

Waukee at Ankeny

Iowa City Liberty at Indianola

Class 4A

Pod A

Davenport North at Cedar Rapids Xavier

North Polk at Newton

Pod B

Le Mars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spencer at Glenwood

Pod C

ADM at Carlisle

Pella at Lewis Central

Pod D

Ballard at Western Dubuque

Clear Creek-Amana at Waverly-Shell Rock

Class 3A

Pod A

Fairfield at Solon

Davenport Assumption at West Delaware

Pod B

Harlan Community at Des Moines Christian

Williamsburg at Mount Pleasant

Pod C

Algona at Carroll

Sioux Center at Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Pod D

Iowa Falls-Alden at Clear Lake

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Mount Vernon

Class 2A

Pod A

Clarinda at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

OABCIG at Dike-New Hartford

Pod B

Crestwood at Alburnett

Wilton at Waukon

Pod C

Centerville at Van Meter

Roland-Story at Mid-Prairie

Pod D

Osage at Spirit Lake

Kuemper Catholic at PCM

Class 1A

Pod A

Sigourney Keota at Iowa City Regina Catholic

Grundy Center at Northeast

Pod B

Hinton at West Lyon

South Hardin at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Pod C

Pleasantville at Aplington-Parkersburg

Dyersville Beckman Catholic at West Marshall

Pod D

Shenandoah at Treynor

South Central Calhoun at Underwood

Class A

Pod A

West Hancock at Woodbury Central

Martensdale-St. Marys at West Fork

Pod B

West Monona at West Sioux

Council Bluffs St. Albert at Riverside

Pod C

Wapsie Valley at Saint Ansgar

Mason City Newman Catholic at North Linn

Pod D

Maquoketa Valley at Madrid

Lynnville-Sully at East Buchanan

Eight-Player

Pod A

Clarksville at Audubon

North Union at Kingsley-Pierson

Pod B

Kee at Iowa Valley

Don Bosco at Edgewood-Colesburg

Pod C

Lenox at Woodbine

Remsen St. Mary’s at Bishop Garrigan

Pod D

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Bedford

Montezuma at Gladbrook-Reinbeck