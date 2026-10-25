Iowa High School Football Week 9 Notebook: Clear Lake Caps Perfect Regular Season

Led by Jaxson McIntire and a handful of other standouts, Clear Lake capped off a second consecutive unbeaten season with a 35-21 win over West Delaware in Week 9.

With the win, the Lions secured the district title and a 9-0 record in Class 3A. They have won 19 straight in the regular season.

McIntire, a University of South Dakota commit, has been part of it all. He had a part in all five touchdowns scored vs. West Delaware, throwing three and running in two.

The senior completed 14 of 17 for 288 yards, rushing for 64 yards on 15 carries. McIntire also had 6.5 tackles on defense with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Isaac Brownlee had four receptions for 121 yards and a TD, Maddon McIntire, his brother, caught five passes with a score, and Bradyn Watkins had four receptions for 57. Carson Riser hauled in a 62-yard touchdown.

On defense, Dwight Jones, Jr. and Davidae Coleman each had a sack, with the Lions recording nine tackles for loss.

Clear Lake will take on Iowa Falls-Alden in a Class 3A round of 16 contest between North Central Conference rivals this coming Friday night. West Delaware also qualified for the playoffs, as they welcome in Davenport Assumption.

Nolan Kriegel Makes History, Leads Iowa Valley To Next Round

Iowa Valley superstar Nolan Kriegel had just another routine day at the office. Kriegel ran for 197 yards and four touchdowns, throwing for 125 and another score in a 71-12 victory in the eight-player playoffs over Wayne.

Kriegel, though, made history with the performance. He now sits at 151 career rushing, receiving and return touchdowns, moving ahead of Lane Spieker from CAM for the state record.

He moved closer to Spieker for second on the career list for rushing yards, as he will head into the round of 16 with 6,714 yards. Spieker is second with 6,986, as Clayton Plowman of Adair-Casey is the state leader with 7,646.

West Hancock Avoids Second Straight Early Playoff Exit

Last year, West Hancock was stunned in the opening round of the postseason. This past Friday, they appeared to be experiencing a case of deja vu vs. Nashua-Plainfield.

Nathan Bixel, though, made sure it would not happen. Bixel rushed 50 times for 261 yards, scoring two touchdowns in a 21-14 victory. The Eagles scored 14 unanswered in the second half while holding Nashua-Plainfield out of the end zone.

Coen Witte threw a TD pass to Caiden Squier, as Witte and Preston Gayken each picked off passes on defense.