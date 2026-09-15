Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 15, 2026
The excitement of another week of Iowa high school football action is right around the corner.
Week 3 brought with it plenty of intrigue and interest, and Week 4 is sure to do the same.
There was no change at the top of any of the classifications with regard to the No. 1 teams, but we did have plenty of movement around the Top-10.
5A: Dowling Catholic Set For Another Marquee Matchup
New week, new opponent, same headline when it comes to Dowling Catholic. The defending Class 5A state champions already own three wins over Top-10 teams and will be looking to make it four this week when they collide with Southeast Polk.
The Rams have been picking off opponents one by one and now sit third behind only Dowling Catholic and Sioux City East.
The Maroons are also the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25.
Among the big movers this week was Ankeny, as the Hawks have a perfect 3-0 ahead of an intra-city battle with Ankeny Centennial. They are also set to face Sioux City East in Week 5.
A: Mason City Newman Catholic Jumps Into Top-10
The Knights scored a big-time 47-43 victory over West Hancock on the road in Britt last week. So, what do they get next? A spot in the Top-10 and a date with Saint Ansgar at home.
The Saints are ranked second in Class A this week behind only Woodbury Central.
Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 15, 2026
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Sioux City East
- Southeast Polk
- Johnston
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City West
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Bettendorf
- Dallas Center-Grimes
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Lewis Central
- Western Dubuque
- North Polk
- Glenwood
- Pella
- Clear Creek-Amana
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Des Moines Christian
- West Delaware
- Sioux Center
- Mount Pleasant
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Williamsburg
- Carroll
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Van Meter
- Wilton
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- West Burlington-Notre Dame
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Alburnett
- Crestwood
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- West Lyon
- Pleasantville
- Underwood
- South Hardin
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Grundy Center
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Treynor
- East Sac County
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Madrid
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- ACGC
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Pekin
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bishop Garrigan
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bedford
- Clarksville
- North Union
- WACO
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker