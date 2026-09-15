The excitement of another week of Iowa high school football action is right around the corner.

Week 3 brought with it plenty of intrigue and interest, and Week 4 is sure to do the same.

There was no change at the top of any of the classifications with regard to the No. 1 teams, but we did have plenty of movement around the Top-10.

5A: Dowling Catholic Set For Another Marquee Matchup

New week, new opponent, same headline when it comes to Dowling Catholic. The defending Class 5A state champions already own three wins over Top-10 teams and will be looking to make it four this week when they collide with Southeast Polk.

The Rams have been picking off opponents one by one and now sit third behind only Dowling Catholic and Sioux City East.

The Maroons are also the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25.

Among the big movers this week was Ankeny, as the Hawks have a perfect 3-0 ahead of an intra-city battle with Ankeny Centennial. They are also set to face Sioux City East in Week 5.

A: Mason City Newman Catholic Jumps Into Top-10

The Knights scored a big-time 47-43 victory over West Hancock on the road in Britt last week. So, what do they get next? A spot in the Top-10 and a date with Saint Ansgar at home.

The Saints are ranked second in Class A this week behind only Woodbury Central.

Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 15, 2026

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Sioux City East Southeast Polk Johnston West Des Moines Valley Iowa City West Iowa City Liberty Ankeny Bettendorf Dallas Center-Grimes

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Fort Dodge Lewis Central Western Dubuque North Polk Glenwood Pella Clear Creek-Amana

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Des Moines Christian West Delaware Sioux Center Mount Pleasant Sioux City Bishop Heelan Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Williamsburg Carroll

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Van Meter Wilton Okoboji Centerville West Burlington-Notre Dame Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Alburnett Crestwood

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Lyon Pleasantville Underwood South Hardin Aplington-Parkersburg Grundy Center Dyersville Beckman Catholic Treynor East Sac County

Class A

Woodbury Central Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Wapsie Valley North Linn ACGC Mason City Newman Catholic Pekin Council Bluffs St. Albert

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford Clarksville North Union WACO