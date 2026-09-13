Iowa High School Football: Week 3 Takeaways Including Much-Needed Wins For Waukee, Waukee NW

Week 3 of the Iowa high school football season is officially in the books, as fans across the state were welcomed by some of the best weather we have had since the opening kickoff.

Both Waukee and Waukee Northwest got out of a slump and into the win column, as the Warriors downed Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 39-6, and the Wolves topped Iowa City High, 35-21.

Mack Heitland was involved in four touchdowns, rushing in three and throwing for another. The senior completed 8 of 11 for 134 yards, adding 77 yards on the ground. Max Schmitz had 113 yards rushing and Jordon Green caught three passes for 67 yards.

Paulo Tobongye added 69 yards rushing and a TD, as Waukee Northwest averaged over nine yards per carry.

For Waukee, 34 points in the first half gave them plenty of cushion, as TJ Sleiter went off for 270 yards passing and three total touchdowns. Sleiter found Boston Onstot seven times for 115 yards, as Sam Heinrich added two rushing TDs.

The Warriors were coming off losses to Ankeny (14-10) and Johnston (42-7).

It was an interesting offseason for Waukee, as head coach Gabe Bakker was suspended following an OWI charge in late August.

Mason City Newman Catholic Wins Scorefest Over West Hancock

For the first time since 2013, Mason City Newman Catholic topped West Hancock, 47-43, ending a nine-game losing skid in the series.

Thomas McGuire was 13 of 19 for 210 yards and three touchdowns, adding a fourth score with his legs. Max Robbins had 130 yards rushing, 66 yards receiving and two scores, as Westly Cole had six recpetions for 92 yards and a TD.

Cole also had 11 tackles, one for loss and a fumble recovery on defense. Chase Pajer returned a kickoff 86 yards for a score for Mason City Newman Catholic.

For West Hancock, Nathan Bixel ran for 189 yards and three touchdowns.

All but one of those nine losses came by multiple touchdowns, including a 44-20 defeat last year for the Knights at the hands of the Eagles.

Edgewood-Colesburg Grounds Kee Into Submission

Two players were all Edgewood-Colesburg needed on offense to score a 71-42 victory over Kee.

Jax Steger ran 14 times for 292 yards and five touchdowns, throwing for 22 more yards. His backfield mate, Jaden Miller, had 11 carries for 197 yards and four trips to the end zone.

And that was it.

Steger and Miller did all the work, as Miller had one of the three catches for Edgewood-Colesburg. In fact, Miller also had a pick-6 on defense and made nine extra-point attempts.

Down Early, Glenwood Responds In A Big Way

After the end of the first quarter, Creston held a 28-21 lead over Glenwood. By the time the final horn sounded, it was the Rams on the winning end of a 70-42 decision.

Glenwood scored twice in the third and put up 28 in the fourth to run away from the Panthers.

Joe Leick ran 19 times for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Haze Stephens had 159 and three scores on the ground, and Ben Carlo threw for 241 yards and two TDs to Myles Longmeyer. Longmeyer finished with eight receptions for 150 yards.

That was enough to overcome another big game by Tanner Ray, as the Creston senior threw for 274 and two scores while running for 165 and three touchdowns.

Dowling Catholic’s Henry Smid (24) takes the ball up the field on Sept. 12, 2025, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dowling Catholic Tops Third Straight Ranked Opponent

Three weeks in, and defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic looks unstoppable. The Maroons, who downed Valley and Johnston in the first two weeks, handled Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-7.

Henry Smid ran 26 times for 147 yards and scored twice, Ethan La Cava was 11 of 17 for 109 passing, and Beau Williams caught six passes for 79 yards.

On defense, Carlos Blount, Jr. had six tackles, with two going for loss.

Chase Engel had a passing TD for Dallas Center-Grimes, as Wyatt Valenta recorded 13 tackles.