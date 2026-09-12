Iowa high school football fans were finally treated to more familiar weather for Week 3 of the regular season, with teams continuing to sharpen their tools for upcoming district games.

Top-ranked Dowling Catholic secured a third consecutive win over a ranked team, besting Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-7. The Maroons, the defending Class 5A state champions, appear as strong as ever.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, the reigning Class 4A champions, got by Clear Creek-Amana to remain unbeaten, 28-17.

Iowa City West suffered a loss to Pleasant Valley, as the Spartans rolled past the fourth-ranked Trojans, 41-20.

Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 3.

Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 11, 2026

1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated No. 18 Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-7

Next game: at No. 5 Southeast Polk, Friday, September 18

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 28-17

Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 18

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 35-10

Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, September 18

4. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: lost to Pleasant Valley, 41-20

Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, September 18

5. Southeast Polk (5A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Norwalk, 49-14

Next game: vs. No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 18

6. Johnston (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated Ames, 38-0

Next game: at No. 13 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 18

7. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated Urbandale, 31-27

Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, September 18

8. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Shenandoah, 42-0

Next game: at OABCIG, Friday, September 18

9. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Webster City, 70-14

Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, September 18

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 49-0

Next game: vs. Glenwood, Friday, September 18

11. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Alburnett, 28-12

Next game: vs. Cardinal, Friday, September 18

12. Solon (3A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Mount Vernon, 41-7

Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, September 18

13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated Linn-Mar, 27-14

Next game: vs. No. 6 Johnston, Friday, September 18

14. ADM (4A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: lost to North Polk, 40-14

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 18

15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)

Record: 1-2

Last game: lost to No. 3 Sioux City East, 35-10

Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Friday, September 18

16. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated Unity Christian, 35-7

Next game: vs. Alta-Aurelia, Friday, September 18

17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: lost to Bettendorf, 26-14

Next game: at Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 18

18. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: lost to No. 1 Dowling Catholic, 30-7

Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, September 18

19. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Grinnell, 40-13

Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, September 18

20. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Atlantic, 47-0

Next game: at Creston, Friday, September 18

21. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: lost to Western Dubuque, 32-31 (OT)

Next game: vs. Algona, Friday, September 18

22. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 3-0

Last game: defeated Waterloo East, 43-14

Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, September 18

23. Iowa City High (5A)

Record: 1-2

Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 35-21

Next game: vs. Cedar Falls, Friday, September 18

24. Lewis Central (4A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated Harlan Community, 55-9

Next game: at Carroll, Friday, September 18

25. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 2-1

Last game: defeated No. 21 Waverly-Shell Rock, 32-31 (OT)

Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, September 18