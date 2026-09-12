Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 11, 2026
Iowa high school football fans were finally treated to more familiar weather for Week 3 of the regular season, with teams continuing to sharpen their tools for upcoming district games.
Top-ranked Dowling Catholic secured a third consecutive win over a ranked team, besting Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-7. The Maroons, the defending Class 5A state champions, appear as strong as ever.
Cedar Rapids Xavier, the reigning Class 4A champions, got by Clear Creek-Amana to remain unbeaten, 28-17.
Iowa City West suffered a loss to Pleasant Valley, as the Spartans rolled past the fourth-ranked Trojans, 41-20.
Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 3.
Iowa High School Football Week 3 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 11, 2026
1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated No. 18 Dallas Center-Grimes, 30-7
Next game: at No. 5 Southeast Polk, Friday, September 18
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Clear Creek-Amana, 28-17
Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 18
3. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated No. 15 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 35-10
Next game: vs. Sioux City West, Friday, September 18
4. Iowa City West (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: lost to Pleasant Valley, 41-20
Next game: vs. Bettendorf, Friday, September 18
5. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Norwalk, 49-14
Next game: vs. No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 18
6. Johnston (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated Ames, 38-0
Next game: at No. 13 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 18
7. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated Urbandale, 31-27
Next game: vs. Waukee, Friday, September 18
8. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Shenandoah, 42-0
Next game: at OABCIG, Friday, September 18
9. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Webster City, 70-14
Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, September 18
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, 49-0
Next game: vs. Glenwood, Friday, September 18
11. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Alburnett, 28-12
Next game: vs. Cardinal, Friday, September 18
12. Solon (3A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Mount Vernon, 41-7
Next game: vs. Benton, Friday, September 18
13. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated Linn-Mar, 27-14
Next game: vs. No. 6 Johnston, Friday, September 18
14. ADM (4A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: lost to North Polk, 40-14
Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, September 18
15. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)
Record: 1-2
Last game: lost to No. 3 Sioux City East, 35-10
Next game: vs. Sioux City North, Friday, September 18
16. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated Unity Christian, 35-7
Next game: vs. Alta-Aurelia, Friday, September 18
17. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: lost to Bettendorf, 26-14
Next game: at Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 18
18. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: lost to No. 1 Dowling Catholic, 30-7
Next game: vs. Des Moines Roosevelt, Friday, September 18
19. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Grinnell, 40-13
Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, September 18
20. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Atlantic, 47-0
Next game: at Creston, Friday, September 18
21. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: lost to Western Dubuque, 32-31 (OT)
Next game: vs. Algona, Friday, September 18
22. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 3-0
Last game: defeated Waterloo East, 43-14
Next game: vs. Waterloo West, Friday, September 18
23. Iowa City High (5A)
Record: 1-2
Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 35-21
Next game: vs. Cedar Falls, Friday, September 18
24. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated Harlan Community, 55-9
Next game: at Carroll, Friday, September 18
25. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 2-1
Last game: defeated No. 21 Waverly-Shell Rock, 32-31 (OT)
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, September 18
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker