It was the Maddox Kelley show once again, as Solon captured the Iowa high school football state championship in Class 3A.

The Spartans topped Des Moines Christian, 27-7, from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Kelley hit James Thomsen for a 5-yard score in the first, as the Lions immediately answered when Jaka Newton returned the kickoff.

From there, it was all Kelley.

Kelley ran it in from 14 yards out in the first, from 53 yards out in the second and two yards out in the fourth. He finished with 171 rushing yards on 29 carries, completing 9 of 15 for 114 yards.

Kaden Hoeper had four receptions for 93 yards, as Jackson Burk ran for 42. Kelley also had seven tackles on defense and picked off two passes, as Owen Bock led with 10 stops.

For Des Moines Christian, Davis Tokheim ran for 71 yards and had a 26-yard reception. Tate Olsen had 68 passing yards. Oliver Grice and Andrew Clement each had 10 tackles on defense.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Egan Pedersen (24) is chased out of bounds Nov. 20, 2026 during the Class 2A Iowa high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Makes Incredible Turnaround In Iowa High School Football, Going From To Wins To State Championship

After winning just two games last year, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock completed an incredible turnaround in Iowa high school football.

The Lions scored a 13-7 victory over Spirit Lake to capture the Class 2A state championship.

Brady Kirch and Michelet Sedam each ran in touchdowns in the first half, as Kirch scored from a yard out and Sedam went from 22.

Sedam finished with a game-high 113 rushing yards on 17 carries, as Kirch added 87. He also completed both of his passes for 33 yards to Egan Pedersen.

Ryder Laleman had 10 tackles to lead the defense with one for loss, as both Kirch and Tynan Schipper each had nine tackles. Schipper had two tackles for loss and Caleb Kooker forced a fumble.

Spirit Lake scored with just seconds before halftime on a Ty Higgins touchdown pass to Braedin Nebelsick from seven yards out to cut the deficit in half.

Higgins was 10 of 11 passing for 57 yards, as Kyson Jalas ran for 46. Jalas completed a pair of passes, as Jaizik Miller caught three for 44 and Keegan Reuter had four receptions.

Reuter had 11 tackles with one for loss, Jalas had 10 tackles and Brayden Sullivan had 2.5 tackles for loss. As a team, the Indians had eight tackles for loss and a forced fumble.