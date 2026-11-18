For the Solon football program, this is nothing new.

That is not the case over at Des Moines Christian.

While the Spartans own five Iowa high school football state titles and five other runner-up trophies among 37 state trips, this is the first time the Lions have been this far.

The two meet for the Class 3A title on Friday at 1 p.m. in Cedar Falls at the UNI-Dome.

Seniors Have Led Des Moines Christian To Uncharted Territory

It was a giant leap by the Lions this year after winning four, four and six games the previous three years. Des Moines Christian enters this first state championship game at a perfect 12-0.

The Lions have done it in dominating fashion, including a 41-14 win over Clear Lake in the semifinals.

Senior quarterback Tate Olsen is the catalyst to a balanced offense, as Davis Tokheim is the one who makes the engine go. Olsen has 1,317 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception, completing 66 percent of his passes. He has another 339 rushing yards and six scores.

Tokheim, meanwhile, has 1,678 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns with another score in the air. He is averaging over eight yards per carry, as backfield mate and fellow senior Henry Gorter has 574 yards and 11 TDs.

As a team, Des Moines Christian has almost 2,900 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns.

Oliver Grice has four interceptions and Andrew Clement three on defense. The Lions have forced 21 turnovers.

Solon Survived A Semifinal Scare Behind Star Maddox Kelley

As a junior, Maddox Kelley earned accolades at the wide receiver position. A quarterback change isn’t likely to lead to a change in that happening this year.

Kelley was sensational in the semifinals vs. Algona, having a hand in all six touchdowns, including the final two with his legs in overtime. The senior has thrown for 1,851 yards and 25 touchdowns while running for 1,390 with 30 scores.

Jackson Burk has nearly 500 rushing yards and Sawyer Hancox over 350, as Kaden Hoeper has taken over at WR1 with 41 catches for 728 yards and 16 scores.

The Spartans were pushed to three overtimes before prevailing vs. Algona, rallying each time the Bulldogs took the lead.

Simon Einwalter has 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks, as Solon has forced 19 turnovers. Colin McKie, who made two field goals in the final four, has eight on the year to go along with being 63-for-65 on extra point attempts.