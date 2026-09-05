Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Iowa high school football season featured over 100 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 4
Des Moines Christian 21, Roland-Story 15
Washington 7, Independence 6
Mediapolis 48, Keokuk 22
B-G-M 33, Colfax-Mingo 20
Woodbury Central 35, West Monona 7
Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 20, Southwest Valley 7
Danville 14, Louisa-Muscatine 6
Clear Creek-Amana 38, Davenport North 17
Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Ottumwa 0
North Tama 52, Tripoli 20
Bedford 44, Lenox 20
(#1) Dowling Catholic 41, (#5) Johnston 35
Beckman 35, Monticello 19
(#22) Nevada 21, Prairie City-Monroe 7
(#15) Ankeny Centennial 23, Linn-Mar 20
St. Albert 42, IKM/Manning 14
Logan-Magnolia 27, Missouri Valley 7
Nashua-Plainfield 47, Postville 8
Vinton-Shellsburg 37, Jesup 24
(#14) Sioux Center 45, Sheldon 6
Aplington-Parkersburg 32, Dike-New Hartford 7
Hampton-Dumont/CAL 35, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 13
Wapsie Valley 36, East Buchanan 18
Sioux City East 34, Norwalk 3
Hinton 32, MMCRU (CO-OP) 7
Urbandale 41, Ames 6
Van Buren County 26, Columbus 25
(#4) Southeast Polk 21, (#9) Liberty 14
Martensdale-St. Mary's 28, Earlham 21
Atlantic 36, Denison-Schleswig 7
Woodbine 90, Sidney 0
Gehlen Catholic 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 10
Central Lee 20, Albia 14
Montezuma 54, Wayne 14
Lincoln 41, Sioux City North 22
St. Ansgar 34, Starmont 7
West Fork 61, BCLUW 6
Lisbon 51, Durant 14
Spencer 33, Carroll 30
Kingsley-Pierson 36, West Bend-Mallard 20
Bellevue 53, Camanche 16
South Hardin 33, Iowa Falls-Alden 22
CLGLR (CO-OP) 14, (#18) West Lyon 13
Grand View Christian 24, West Central Valley 6
Storm Lake 7, Jefferson 6
Gilbert 44, Mason City 6
East Mills 42, Stanton 28
North Linn 42, Maquoketa Valley 6
(#3) Valley 56, (#10) Northwest 42
Southeast Valley 33, Emmetsburg 6
Lynnville-Sully 42, Cardinal 0
North Butler 20, South Winneshiek 13
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Unity Christian 12
West Liberty 34, Tipton 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Lincoln 56, Des Moines North 14
Audubon 95, Griswold 0
North Scott 21, Washington 3
WACO 74, Winfield-Mt. Union 50
St. Mary's 67, GTRA (CO-OP) 28
OABCIG 33, Tri-Center 7
MFL MarMac 42, Clayton-Ridge 20
South Central Calhoun 27, Ridge View 15
Van Meter 35, Treynor 28
Northwood-Kensett 53, Harris-Lake Park 0
(#6) Ankeny 14, (#25) Waukee 10
Spirit Lake 40, Western Christian 35
West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9
Clarinda 65, Shenandoah 30
Wilton 27, Sigourney-Keota 7
AHSTW 48, Red Oak 6
Prairie 29, Kennedy 14
Boyer Valley 35, Fremont-Mills 16
North Union 55, North Iowa 6
Underwood 14, Interstate 35 0
Akron-Westfield 33, Westwood 7
(#19) Regina 49, West Branch 6
Eagle Grove 20, Ogden 0
Carlisle 27, Indianola 23
Glenwood 28, Harlan 19
Osage 46, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
St. Edmond 40, Newell-Fonda 28
(#8) Bishop Heelan Catholic 17, Le Mars 7
(#7) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, (#12) Lewis Central 28
Fort Dodge 57, Webster City 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 7, (#16) Pella 3
Centerville 30, Fairfield 8
Glidden-Ralston 56, Ar-We-Va 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM 6
Riverside 22, Mount Ayr 16
East Union 62, Seymour 8
Waterloo East 68, Marshalltown 22
Cedar Falls 35, Pleasant Valley 20
English Valleys 60, H-L-V 16
Highland 35, Wapello 7
Jefferson 29, Muscatine 22
(#13) North Polk 39, Newton 13
Boone 13, Perry 12
East Sac County 49, Alta-Aurelia 8
(#17) Kuemper 45, Algona 7
West Sioux 4, Sioux Central 0
Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22
Mt. Vernon 38, Benton 0
Okoboji 24, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Madrid 36, North Mahaska 8
Hudson 12, Cascade 10
Colo-NESCO 54, Collins-Maxwell 8
Murray 60, Moravia 20
Cherokee Washington 40, Estherville Lincoln Central 14
Iowa City West 53, Hempstead 7
Alburnett 35, Mid-Prairie 28
(#23) Solon 42, Williamsburg 0
(#20) Wahlert 49, Anamosa 7
(#2) Xavier 21, (#11) Western Dubuque 13
West Delaware 61, North Fayette Valley 25
(#24) Clear Lake 25, Humboldt 0
Waukon 80, Oelwein 0
Charles City 6, Forest City 2
Dubuque Senior 18, Waterloo West 14
Mt. Pleasant 55, Knoxville 8
(#21) Grinnell 21, Bondurant-Farrar 15
Union 27, South Tama County 6
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917