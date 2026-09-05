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Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 4

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Gilbert running back Micah Leyva (27) battles for a few yard as getting tackle by Mason City linebacker Parker Sgontz (8) during the first quarter in the week-2 Iowa high school football at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026, in Gilbert, Iowa.
Gilbert running back Micah Leyva (27) battles for a few yard as getting tackle by Mason City linebacker Parker Sgontz (8) during the first quarter in the week-2 Iowa high school football at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 4, 2026, in Gilbert, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Iowa high school football season featured over 100 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Iowa High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Des Moines Christian 21, Roland-Story 15

Washington 7, Independence 6

Mediapolis 48, Keokuk 22

B-G-M 33, Colfax-Mingo 20

Woodbury Central 35, West Monona 7

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center 20, Southwest Valley 7

Danville 14, Louisa-Muscatine 6

Clear Creek-Amana 38, Davenport North 17

Dallas Center-Grimes 57, Ottumwa 0

North Tama 52, Tripoli 20

Bedford 44, Lenox 20

(#1) Dowling Catholic 41, (#5) Johnston 35

Beckman 35, Monticello 19

(#22) Nevada 21, Prairie City-Monroe 7

(#15) Ankeny Centennial 23, Linn-Mar 20

St. Albert 42, IKM/Manning 14

Logan-Magnolia 27, Missouri Valley 7

Nashua-Plainfield 47, Postville 8

Vinton-Shellsburg 37, Jesup 24

(#14) Sioux Center 45, Sheldon 6

Aplington-Parkersburg 32, Dike-New Hartford 7

Hampton-Dumont/CAL 35, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 13

Wapsie Valley 36, East Buchanan 18

Sioux City East 34, Norwalk 3

Hinton 32, MMCRU (CO-OP) 7

Urbandale 41, Ames 6

Van Buren County 26, Columbus 25

(#4) Southeast Polk 21, (#9) Liberty 14

Martensdale-St. Mary's 28, Earlham 21

Atlantic 36, Denison-Schleswig 7

Woodbine 90, Sidney 0

Gehlen Catholic 13, Sibley-Ocheyedan 10

Central Lee 20, Albia 14

Montezuma 54, Wayne 14

Lincoln 41, Sioux City North 22

St. Ansgar 34, Starmont 7

West Fork 61, BCLUW 6

Lisbon 51, Durant 14

Spencer 33, Carroll 30

Kingsley-Pierson 36, West Bend-Mallard 20

Bellevue 53, Camanche 16

South Hardin 33, Iowa Falls-Alden 22

CLGLR (CO-OP) 14, (#18) West Lyon 13

Grand View Christian 24, West Central Valley 6

Storm Lake 7, Jefferson 6

Gilbert 44, Mason City 6

East Mills 42, Stanton 28

North Linn 42, Maquoketa Valley 6

(#3) Valley 56, (#10) Northwest 42

Southeast Valley 33, Emmetsburg 6

Lynnville-Sully 42, Cardinal 0

North Butler 20, South Winneshiek 13

MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Unity Christian 12

West Liberty 34, Tipton 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Lincoln 56, Des Moines North 14

Audubon 95, Griswold 0

North Scott 21, Washington 3

WACO 74, Winfield-Mt. Union 50

St. Mary's 67, GTRA (CO-OP) 28

OABCIG 33, Tri-Center 7

MFL MarMac 42, Clayton-Ridge 20

South Central Calhoun 27, Ridge View 15

Van Meter 35, Treynor 28

Northwood-Kensett 53, Harris-Lake Park 0

(#6) Ankeny 14, (#25) Waukee 10

Spirit Lake 40, Western Christian 35

West Hancock 12, AGWSR 9

Clarinda 65, Shenandoah 30

Wilton 27, Sigourney-Keota 7

AHSTW 48, Red Oak 6

Prairie 29, Kennedy 14

Boyer Valley 35, Fremont-Mills 16

North Union 55, North Iowa 6

Underwood 14, Interstate 35 0

Akron-Westfield 33, Westwood 7

(#19) Regina 49, West Branch 6

Eagle Grove 20, Ogden 0

Carlisle 27, Indianola 23

Glenwood 28, Harlan 19

Osage 46, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

St. Edmond 40, Newell-Fonda 28

(#8) Bishop Heelan Catholic 17, Le Mars 7

(#7) Sergeant Bluff-Luton 33, (#12) Lewis Central 28

Fort Dodge 57, Webster City 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 7, (#16) Pella 3

Centerville 30, Fairfield 8

Glidden-Ralston 56, Ar-We-Va 14

Coon Rapids-Bayard 48, CAM 6

Riverside 22, Mount Ayr 16

East Union 62, Seymour 8

Waterloo East 68, Marshalltown 22

Cedar Falls 35, Pleasant Valley 20

English Valleys 60, H-L-V 16

Highland 35, Wapello 7

Jefferson 29, Muscatine 22

(#13) North Polk 39, Newton 13

Boone 13, Perry 12

East Sac County 49, Alta-Aurelia 8

(#17) Kuemper 45, Algona 7

West Sioux 4, Sioux Central 0

Newman Catholic 29, Belmond-Klemme 22

Mt. Vernon 38, Benton 0

Okoboji 24, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Madrid 36, North Mahaska 8

Hudson 12, Cascade 10

Colo-NESCO 54, Collins-Maxwell 8

Murray 60, Moravia 20

Cherokee Washington 40, Estherville Lincoln Central 14

Iowa City West 53, Hempstead 7

Alburnett 35, Mid-Prairie 28

(#23) Solon 42, Williamsburg 0

(#20) Wahlert 49, Anamosa 7

(#2) Xavier 21, (#11) Western Dubuque 13

West Delaware 61, North Fayette Valley 25

(#24) Clear Lake 25, Humboldt 0

Waukon 80, Oelwein 0

Charles City 6, Forest City 2

Dubuque Senior 18, Waterloo West 14

Mt. Pleasant 55, Knoxville 8

(#21) Grinnell 21, Bondurant-Farrar 15

Union 27, South Tama County 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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