Iowa High School Football: First Set Of RPI Rankings Revealed

A few years back, Iowa high school football and the Iowa High School Athletic Association made a playoff switch.

Instead of going strictly off district finishes to determine playoff qualifiers, the IHSAA put in place a Ratings Percentage Index for three of the seven classifications of high school football.

Taking into consideration the winning percentage of the team, the opponents' winning percentage and the opponents' opponents' winning percentage, the RPI spits out a number. For Class 5A, the 16 qualifiers are picked only off that.

For Class 4A and Class 3A, district champions and runners-up automatically qualify. The final four at-large spots are based on the RPI. The other classes all still use the district finishes for postseason qualification.

Southeast Polk Holds No. 1 Spot In Class 5A

The lone unbeaten team left in Class 5A, Southeast Polk, is the No. 1 team in the RPI. The Rams also hold that spot in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 rankings once again this week.

Southeast Polk has an RPI of .7078, which is just ahead of Johnston, who is second at .70663. Ankeny, Dowling Catholic and Sioux City East round out the Top 5.

The Rams take on No. 8 Waukee Northwest this week in a key Week 7 showdown.

Defending Champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, Solon Are Also Ranked First

The other two RPI classes have Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A) and Solon (Class 3A0 at the top. The Saints, who are defending state champions, are one of three unbeaten teams left along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle.

The Warriors and Wildcats are right behind Cedar Rapids Xavier, with Western Dubuque and Spencer completing the Top 5.

Solon is one of five undefeated teams left in Class 3A, as Mount Pleasant, Des Moines Christian, Sioux Center and Clear Lake all follow them in the standings.

No Change At Top Of Other Class Rankings

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Audubon (eight-player) are the No. 1 ranked teams by the committee.

Here are the Top 16 in the RPI standings along with the rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI Standings

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Johnston Ankeny Dowling Catholic Sioux City East Waukee Cedar Falls Waukee Northwest Iowa City Liberty Dallas Center-Grimes Indianola Bettendorf Urbandale Cedar Rapids Prairie West Des Moines Valley Norwalk

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton Carlisle Western Dubuque Spencer Clear Creek-Amana ADM Lewis Central North Polk Waverly-Shell Rock Sioux City West Glenwood Decorah Fort Dodge Ballard Gilbert

Class 3A

Solon Mount Pleasant Des Moines Christian Sioux Center Clear Lake Mount Vernon West Delaware Carroll Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Iowa Falls-Alden Atlantic Davenport Assumption Fort Madison Fairfield Williamsburg Washington

Iowa High School Athletic Association Rankings

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Alburnett Van Meter Spirit Lake Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Crestwood Mid-Prairie Wilton Waukon

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Lyon Aplington-Parkersburg Treynor Underwood Dyersville Beckman Catholic Interstate 35 Clarion-Goldfield/Dows South Hardin Northeast

Class A

Woodbury Central West Sioux Saint Ansgar Council Bluffs St. Albert Madrid East Buchanan North Linn Wapsie Valley West Fork Riverside

Eight-Player

Audubon Iowa Valley Woodbine Bedford Bishop Garrigan Gladbrook-Reinbeck Edgewood-Colesburg North Union Kingsley-Pierson Clarksville