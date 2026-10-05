Iowa High School Football: First Set Of RPI Rankings Revealed
A few years back, Iowa high school football and the Iowa High School Athletic Association made a playoff switch.
Instead of going strictly off district finishes to determine playoff qualifiers, the IHSAA put in place a Ratings Percentage Index for three of the seven classifications of high school football.
Taking into consideration the winning percentage of the team, the opponents' winning percentage and the opponents' opponents' winning percentage, the RPI spits out a number. For Class 5A, the 16 qualifiers are picked only off that.
For Class 4A and Class 3A, district champions and runners-up automatically qualify. The final four at-large spots are based on the RPI. The other classes all still use the district finishes for postseason qualification.
Southeast Polk Holds No. 1 Spot In Class 5A
The lone unbeaten team left in Class 5A, Southeast Polk, is the No. 1 team in the RPI. The Rams also hold that spot in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 rankings once again this week.
Southeast Polk has an RPI of .7078, which is just ahead of Johnston, who is second at .70663. Ankeny, Dowling Catholic and Sioux City East round out the Top 5.
The Rams take on No. 8 Waukee Northwest this week in a key Week 7 showdown.
Defending Champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, Solon Are Also Ranked First
The other two RPI classes have Cedar Rapids Xavier (Class 4A) and Solon (Class 3A0 at the top. The Saints, who are defending state champions, are one of three unbeaten teams left along with Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle.
The Warriors and Wildcats are right behind Cedar Rapids Xavier, with Western Dubuque and Spencer completing the Top 5.
Solon is one of five undefeated teams left in Class 3A, as Mount Pleasant, Des Moines Christian, Sioux Center and Clear Lake all follow them in the standings.
No Change At Top Of Other Class Rankings
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Audubon (eight-player) are the No. 1 ranked teams by the committee.
Here are the Top 16 in the RPI standings along with the rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI Standings
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Johnston
- Ankeny
- Dowling Catholic
- Sioux City East
- Waukee
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Indianola
- Bettendorf
- Urbandale
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- West Des Moines Valley
- Norwalk
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Carlisle
- Western Dubuque
- Spencer
- Clear Creek-Amana
- ADM
- Lewis Central
- North Polk
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Sioux City West
- Glenwood
- Decorah
- Fort Dodge
- Ballard
- Gilbert
Class 3A
- Solon
- Mount Pleasant
- Des Moines Christian
- Sioux Center
- Clear Lake
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Iowa Falls-Alden
- Atlantic
- Davenport Assumption
- Fort Madison
- Fairfield
- Williamsburg
- Washington
Iowa High School Athletic Association Rankings
Class 2A
- Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Alburnett
- Van Meter
- Spirit Lake
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Crestwood
- Mid-Prairie
- Wilton
- Waukon
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- West Lyon
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Interstate 35
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- South Hardin
- Northeast
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- Saint Ansgar
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Madrid
- East Buchanan
- North Linn
- Wapsie Valley
- West Fork
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Woodbine
- Bedford
- Bishop Garrigan
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- North Union
- Kingsley-Pierson
- Clarksville
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker