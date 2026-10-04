Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 4, 2026

Things will be as chaotic and unpredictable as ever by the time the Class 5A playoffs roll around in Iowa high school football.

Johnston scored yet another landmark victory by knocking off a red-hot Ankeny in convincing fashion during Week 6 action. The Dragons, though, have no time to enjoy the win with Sioux City East on the horizon.

Convincing Wins For Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Southeast Polk, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Dowling Catholic all took care of business to remain in the Top-3 positions in the latest rankings. Johnston climbed to fourth after its big win, while Sergeant-Bluff Luton cracked the Top-5.

Fort Dodge dropped out of the rankings after a loss to Spencer, opening the door for Spirit Lake to slide in at No. 25. The Indians stunned defending Class 2A state champion Kuemper Catholic, halting an 18-game win streak for the Knights.

Cedar Falls climbed several spots after handling Bettendorf in another ranked matchup.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 7:

High School On SI

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: at No. 19 Waukee Northwest, Friday, October 9

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Waterloo East, Friday, October 9

3. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: at No. 18 Waukee, Friday, October 9

4. Johnston (5A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: at No. 7 Sioux City East, Friday, October 9

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Le Mars, Friday, October 9

6. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: vs. Ames, Friday, October 9

7. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. No. 4 Johnston, Friday, October 9

8. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: at Iowa Falls-Alden, Friday, October 9

9. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Friday, October 9

10. Solon (3A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: at Washington, Friday, October 9

11. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: at MVAOCOU, Friday, October 9

12. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: at Bondurant-Farrar, Friday, October 9

13. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: vs. Knoxville, Friday, October 9

14. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: vs. Davenport West, Friday, October 9

15. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central, Friday, October 9

16. Cedar Falls (5A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: at Cedar Rapids Prairie, Friday, October 9

17. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 17

Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley, Friday, October 9

18. Waukee (5A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: vs. No. 3 Dowling Catholic, Friday, October 9

19. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 19

Next game: vs. No. 1 Southeast Polk, Friday, October 9

20. Carroll (3A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: at Creston, Friday, October 9

21. Clear Creek-Amana (4A)

Record: 5-1

Previous rank: No. 23

Next game: at Newton, Friday, October 9

22. Sioux Center (3A)

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 24

Next game: at Algona, Friday, October 9

23. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Friday, October 9

24. Indianola (5A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: vs. Ankeny Centennial, Friday, October 9

25. Spirit Lake (2A)

Record: 4-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Southeast Valley

Dropped out: No. 20 Fort Dodge.