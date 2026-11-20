Nothing stood in the way of history for Cedar Rapids Xavier this year.

The Saints completed a second consecutive unbeaten season, repeating as the Class 4A Iowa high school football state champion with a 56-6 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Cedar Rapids Xavier, led by star quarterback Cash Parks, has now won its last 26 games. This one was supposed to be close, as the Warriors entered unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the state.

It wasn’t.

Cash Parks Puts On A Show In His Final Game At Cedar Rapids Xavier

Parks threw touchdown passes of 61, 82 and 69 yards in the opening quarter, putting the Saints in a commanding 21-0 lead. He hit paydirt twice on the ground in the second quarter after Sergeant Bluff-Luton got on the board.

By that time, it didn’t matter.

Parks added his third rushing score of the game in the third after Dawson Doyle found the end zone. Parks hit Will Vaughn for the first points of the game, followed by deep TD tosses to Ty Weiss after.

The first three scoring drives for Cedar Rapids Xavier covered 219 yards and took just six plays total. All three came in under 50 seconds.

By the time he came out of the contest, Parks had completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns, adding 58 rushing yards and three more scores. Doyle ran 18 times for 152, as Weiss caught eight passes for 215 yards.

Beau Morio had eight tackles, with two for loss, as Austin Dostal and Nolan Wilgenbusch recorded a combined sack on defense for the Saints. Rex Komenda had an interception and six tackles.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Never Got Going

After finally getting to the championship game, the Warriors were unable to ever get on track.

Jacobi Cofield had a rushing touchdown, finishing with a team-high 38 yards. Justin Ehlers had just 59 passing yards and eight rushing, throwing an interception. Cofield did add 66 receiving yards on six receptions.

Aden Konopasek had 12 tackles and Dax Koedam 11 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Andy Kolar recorded a tackle for loss.

Iowa High School Football State Championship Games

The final day of the Iowa high school football season will feature state championships in three classes on Friday, November 20.

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