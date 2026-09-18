Iowa High School Football Homecoming Game Off Due To Bad Student Behavior

An Iowa high school football game has been called off due to what school officials deemed as bad student behavior.

Oskaloosa High School was scheduled to host Washington for Homecoming on Friday night from Lacey Sports Complex. Instead, the game and events around the annual tradition have been cancelled.

According to a report by KCCI, Oskaloosa Community School District and local authorities are looking into reports of vandalism and more inappropriate behavior by students.

Oskaloosa Cancels Homecoming Football Game, Other Planned Activities After Incident

“While some activities involved traditional homecoming celebrations, the school leadership and law enforcement also received reports of vandalism, racial slurs, inappropriate language directed toward staff members, and actions that caused families to feel threatened or unsafe,” a press release from the school district read. “These reports are being investigated.”

Mike Fisher, superintendent of Oskaloosa Community School District, stated in the letter that, “Students involved have been asked to self-report to the high school office by noon Monday and take responsibility for their actions.”

Forfeit Victory Goes To Washington High School

The Indians are currently winless, dropping games to Ottumwa, Burlington and Mount Pleasant. The contest with Washington will now go down as a forfeit, with the Demons earning a 17-0 victory to improve to 3-1 on the season.

School officials canceled the homecoming pep assembly that was set for Friday. As for the homecoming dance, that has been postponed until further notice.

School District Officials Ask For Accountability In Incident

“Our responsibility is to support our students, staff and families while also holding people accountable when their actions do not reflect the expectations and vision culture of Oskaloosa Schools,” Oskaloosa Activities Director Jamie Jacobs said. “Accountability is also an opportunity to learn. We want our students to understand the impact their choices have on others, make things right where harm has occurred and demonstrate through their actions how we ove forward together.

“Showing love is often through accountability and high expectations.”

As for now, Oskaloosa is set to host Newton on Friday, September 25, for its next high school football game.