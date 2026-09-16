Featured Games Of Week 4 From The Iowa High School Football Schedule, With Predictions

We are three weeks through the Iowa high school football season, and things are definitely starting to get sorted out.

Teams are identifying their strengths and weaknesses, with most ready for district play.

With district games starting, that will put added importance on each week, as those games help make up the playoff brackets down the road.

Here are six of the can’t-miss games for Week 4 of the Iowa high school football season.

Dowling Catholic at Southeast Polk

The only two programs to capture Class 5A state titles in Iowa collide in a pivotal showdown. While both are well on their way to qualifying for the postseason, this game will go a long way in elevating one to the No. 1 position.

Dowling Catholic has already bested three High School On SI Top 25 teams, including a 30-7 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes this past week. The Maroons are led by a balanced attack featuring Ethan La Cava, Henry Smid and Beau Williams.

La Cava has thrown for 604 yards and four touchdowns, Smid has 453 yards rushing and four TDs, and Williams has caught 13 passes for 328 and three scores.

Southeast Polk, meanwhile, had its reign as kings ended last year. They have come out of the gates rolling, knocking off Ankeny Centennial, Iowa City Liberty and Norwalk in consecutive weeks.

Stanley Cooper has 463 yards rushing and nine touchdowns to lead the offense for the Rams. Boston Bailey has over 200 yards passing and two rushing scores.

Prediction: Dowling Catholic 24, Southeast Polk 20

Johnston at Iowa City Liberty

After dropping Week 2 games to Dowling Catholic and Southeast Polk, both Johnston and Iowa City Liberty rebounded. The Dragons handled Ames, 38-0, while the Lightning got by Linn-Mar, 27-14.

Trevin Helming already has almost 800 yards passing and nine touchdowns, connecting iwth Bryce Beachem for 12 receptions and 260 yards. Emri Jones leads the ground attack with nearly 200 yards and five TDs.

For Iowa City Liberty, Emerson Berner has stepped in as QB1, throwing for 680 yards and seven TDs on 63 of 91 passing. Pryor Reiners is his No. 1 target, catching 23 passes for 292 with three scores, as Brody Beaver has over 100 yards rushing and receiving with a pair of touchdowns.

These two met for the first time last year, with Johnston pulling out a 27-24 victory.

Prediction: Johnston 27, Iowa City Liberty 21

Kuemper Catholic at OABCIG

Can anyone slow the defending state champions down? Kuemper Catholic has looked like the same team from a year ago that went undefeated in hoisting the trophy.

New quarterback Taylen Alford has stepped right in, throwing for 500 yards on 29 of 39 with three touchdowns. Griffin Glynn has 247 yards receiving and Jarin Hoffman has rushed for 410 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.

OABCIG and Jaxx DeJean will try to contain them. The Falcons have allowed just 13 points, shutting out Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley last week. DeJean has 154 yards receiving while dual-threat quarterback Raif Jensen has thrown for 452 and rushed for 288 with eight combined TDs.

Prediction: Kuemper Catholic 20, OABCIG 7

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

The scoreboard operator in Sergeant Bluff is in for a long night, as the unbeaten Warriors tangle with 3-0 Glenwood. Sergeant Bluff-Luton has put up 21, 33 and 49 points this year, with the Rams scoring 63, 28 and 70.

Justin Ehlers has given the Warriors more of a passing presence this year, completing 20 of 27 for 479 yards and seven TDs. Ryan Husen leads a balanced ground attack with 159 and two touchdowns.

For Glenwood, Ben Carlo has thrown for 537 and four scores, adding 109 and two on the ground. Haze Stephens has 383 rushing yards and five TDs, with Myles Longmeyer catching 19 passes for almost 400 yards and four scores.

Last year, the Warriors pulled out a 14-10 victory, winning for the third straight time in the series after Glenwood won two of three years back.

Prediction: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Glenwood 20

Wilton at Mid-Prairie

You typically don’t get a common opponent between teams this early in the season, but Wilton owns a 27-7 victory over Sigourney Keota while Mid-Prairie won a shootout with them last week, 49-41.

Gunner Edwards, a senior, has thrown for 603 yards and five TDs while adding 137 yards on the ground and three more scores. Noah Gray is over 200 yards rushing and Oliver Grings over 200 yards receiving.

Brooks Weber orchestrates the Mid-Prairie offense, completing 52 of 78 for 753 yards and 10 touchdowns. Kendrick Kos is the top target, catching 15 passes for 275 and five TDs.

Both teams have one loss, with the Beavers falling to Iowa City Regina Catholic, 36-0, and the Golden Hawks dropping a close 35-28 decision to Alburnett.

West Delaware at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

These two have exchanged wins over the last two seasons after Dubuque Wahlert Catholic scored three consecutive wins in the series. Since a loss to Western Dubuque, the Golden Eagles have topped Anamosa and Decorah, allowing just 14 points total.

Leading the way for Dubuque Wahlert Catholic is the experienced senior JP Elbert, as the quarterback has 371 yards passing, 243 yards rushing and eight total TDs.

West Delaware is 3-0 with wins over Marion, North Fayette Valley and Waukon on the resume. Paul Beswick has 465 yards rushing and eight TDs, throwing for 266 and five more scores.