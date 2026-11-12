Iowa High School Football: Who Will Reign Supreme In Class 3A?

The final semifinals of the Iowa high school football playoffs feature Class 3A, as underdog Algona takes on Solon while Des Moines Christian battles Clear Lake.

The games take place on Saturday, November 14, from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Kickoff in the first final four is 4 p.m. between Algona and Solon, with Des Moines Christian-Clear Lake set for 7 p.m.

Here is a look at the semifinals of Class 3A in Iowa high school football.

Algona vs. Solon

In terms of record, Algona might look like a major underdog. The Bulldogs are just 7-4, but do not let that fool you.

Algona dominated Sioux City Bishop Heelan, a 2025 state runner-up, in the quarterfinals, 31-0, and knocked off third-ranked Carroll in the round before, 35-21. Over the last five, they are 4-1, adding a win vs. Top-10 Sioux Center.

The Bulldogs lost quarterback Nathan Manske during the regular season. He has since returned with a vengeance, directing the offense. Manske has 512 passing yards and 521 rushing, including 11 scores on the ground.

Cael Rotert leads the team with 778 rushing yards, scoring nine touchdowns. Algona’s defense has been forcing turnovers, including multiple picks vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

That defense, though, will be tested by Solon star Maddox Kelley. The senior has transitioned into a quarterback, completing 103 of 147 for 1,712 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has 1,217 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. Kaden Hoeper is his top target, catching 35 passes for 621 with 15 TDs.

Solon scored a nine-point victory over West Delaware in the quarterfinals after blasting opponent after opponent after opponent.

Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian

The Lions of Clear Lake are 11-0, just like the Lions out of Des Moines Christian. The comparisons between schools ends there in terms of offenses.

Clear Lake leans on Jaxson McIntire, as the South Dakota commit has thrown for 2,373 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has another 460 rushing yards with 11 TDs, as Drayce Dohlman has 779 on the ground and 17 scores.

Maddon McIntire, a sophomore, has caught 50 passes for almost 900 yards with 11 receiving scores.

For Des Moines Christian, Davis Tokheim is the bell-cow. The senior has 1,543 yards and 22 touchdowns on 180 carries. Tate Olsen is an experienced QB, completing 86 of 131 for 1,146 yards and 14 TDs, rushing in five more scores.

McIntire has been smart with the football, but he will face a ballhawking defense, as Des Moines Christian has 16 interceptions this year. Clear Lake has not allowed a point in two straight games and three of four overall.