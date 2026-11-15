Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Solon-Algona Play An Instant Classic In The Semifinals

In the penultimate semifinal game of the Iowa high school football state semifinals, Solon and Algona put on a show.

The Spartans claimed a stunning 45-44 triple-overtime win, advancing to the Class 3A finals. Solon will square off with Des Moines Christian next week from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

No. 1 Solon, Algona Engage In An Instant Classic

Solon and Algona traded blows for four quarters. But that would not be enough for the Spartans and Bulldogs.

In the end, a yard decided the outcome, as the Spartans got a stop on a two-point conversion attempt by the Bulldogs in the third overtime session to win, 45-44.

Solon star Maddox Kelley ran in five touchdowns and threw for a sixth, scoring every TD for the Spartans. He had a game-tying 65-yard strike to Kaden Hoeper late in the fourth that forced the extra period.

From there, Kelley ran it in from one and 10 yards out after Collin McKee made a field goal in the first overtime. Kelley finished with 173 rushing yards on 38 carries while completing 10 of 21 for 138. Hoeper had 107 receiving yards on six catches, as the rest of the Solon offense combined for just 49 yards.

Algona’s rushing attack was paced by Owen Moe, as he had 19 carries for 174 yards and a TD run of 76. Cael Rotert found the end zone three times, finishing with 110 yards, as Coyer Spear had 75 and two scores.

Both teams scored matching touchdowns in the first, second, third and fourth quarters. They exchanged field goals in the first overtime, rushing TDs in the second and again in the third. The lone difference was the two-point attempt by Algona at the end.

Players from both teams lay on the turf inside the UNI-Dome, exhausted from the physical and emotional impact of the contest.

Nathan Manske had an interception and a game-leading 15 tackles on defense for Algona, as Brody Shipler had two quarterback sacks and 14 stops with a forced fumble. Mason Ulrich added a sack.

James Thomsen paced Solon with 13 tackles including a sack, as Simon Einwalter had 3.5 tackles for loss and nine stops.

Des Moines Christian Earns Spot In First-Ever State Final

For the first time in school history, Des Moines Christian will play for a state football title.

Des Moines Christian won the battle of Lions, besting Clear Lake, 41-14.

Three unanswered touchdowns put Des Moines Christian in the driver’s seat, as Tate Olsen had two passing scores and a rushing TD. From there, Davis Tokheim finished things off.

Olsen was 7 of 10 passing for 171 yards and two TDs, hitting Ajay Bakke and Tokheim. Bakke had three receptions for 106, as Tokheim ran for 125 and a pair of touchdowns while adding 45 yards receiving with the score.

Olsen and Henry Gorter each had rushing TDs and a combined 89 yards. Jaxon Marsh had two sacks on defense for Des Moines Christian, as did Gorter. Andrew Clement finished with seven tackles.

For Clear Lake, Jaxson McIntire was 10 of 25 for 96 yards and a touchdown, hitting Kysen Lamb. Keeton Jeppeson had a touchdown after falling on a loose ball in the end zone for the first score of the game.

Henry Jennings had 12 tackles with a sack and Jeppeson 10 stops with a tackle for loss for Clear Lake on defense.