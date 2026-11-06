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Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Stacked Eight-Player Field Set For Semifinals

All four teams in the state football semifinals have undefeated records in eight-player in Iowa.
Dana Becker|
Woodbine wide receiver Landon Blum (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Bishop Garrigan during the third quarter in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Woodbine wide receiver Landon Blum (5) celebrates after a touchdown against Bishop Garrigan during the third quarter in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The semifinals of the eight-player class in Iowa high school football are going to be can’t-miss viewing.

Unbeaten Audubon, Iowa Valley, Woodbine and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will comprise the final four. Games are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11 from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon will kick off at 1 p.m. followed by Woodbine and Iowa Valley at 4 p.m.

Three of the four are returning, including 2025 runner-up Woodbine. The Tigers avenged their loss last year in the championship game, eliminating Bishop Garrigan, 50-22.

Penn State commit Landon Blum reeled in his state-leading 75th career touchdown pass in the first half for Woodbine. Cal Pryor had three passing TDs to three different receivers in the second and finished with four rushing scores to go along with over 250 yards of total offense.

Blum had five receptions for 107.

Audubon fell in the semifinals last year to the Golden Bears. The Wheelers ran past North Union, 59-34. Star quarterback Aiden Kjergaard ran for 361 yards and scored six touchdowns, with Mason Kasperbauer eclipsing the 100-yard mark with 136 on the ground with two more scores.

Kjergaard was the leading tackler for Audubon, registering 11.5 stops with an interception.

The Wheeler broke the game open with 23 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at the break.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Coon Rapids-Bayard, 56-8. The Rebels fell to Woodbine in the final four a year ago. Iowa Valley, led by Nolan Kriegel eliminated Edgewood-Colesburg, 70-32.

The remaining state football quarterfinals will take place Friday night in Class A, Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, November 6, 2026 (All games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley at Johnston

Cedar Falls vs. Dowling Catholic at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines

Iowa City Liberty at Ankeny

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Southeast Polk

Class 4A

Pella at Carlisle

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 3A

Algona at Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Mount Vernon at Clear Lake

Mount Pleasant at Des Moines Christian

West Delaware at Solon

Class 2A

Wilton at Alburnett

OABCIG at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Kuemper Catholic at Spirit Lake

Roland-Story at Van Meter

Class 1A

West Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg

Grundy Center at Iowa City Regina Catholic

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. West Lyon at Open Space Athletic Complex in Sioux Center

Underwood at Treynor

Class A

Maquoketa Valley at Lynnville-Sully

North Linn at Saint Ansgar

Council Bluffs St. Albert at West Sioux

West Fork at Woodbury Central

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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