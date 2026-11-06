Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Stacked Eight-Player Field Set For Semifinals
The semifinals of the eight-player class in Iowa high school football are going to be can’t-miss viewing.
Unbeaten Audubon, Iowa Valley, Woodbine and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will comprise the final four. Games are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11 from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon will kick off at 1 p.m. followed by Woodbine and Iowa Valley at 4 p.m.
Three of the four are returning, including 2025 runner-up Woodbine. The Tigers avenged their loss last year in the championship game, eliminating Bishop Garrigan, 50-22.
Penn State commit Landon Blum reeled in his state-leading 75th career touchdown pass in the first half for Woodbine. Cal Pryor had three passing TDs to three different receivers in the second and finished with four rushing scores to go along with over 250 yards of total offense.
Blum had five receptions for 107.
Audubon fell in the semifinals last year to the Golden Bears. The Wheelers ran past North Union, 59-34. Star quarterback Aiden Kjergaard ran for 361 yards and scored six touchdowns, with Mason Kasperbauer eclipsing the 100-yard mark with 136 on the ground with two more scores.
Kjergaard was the leading tackler for Audubon, registering 11.5 stops with an interception.
The Wheeler broke the game open with 23 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at the break.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Coon Rapids-Bayard, 56-8. The Rebels fell to Woodbine in the final four a year ago. Iowa Valley, led by Nolan Kriegel eliminated Edgewood-Colesburg, 70-32.
The remaining state football quarterfinals will take place Friday night in Class A, Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A.
Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday, November 6, 2026 (All games start at 7 p.m.)
Class 5A
West Des Moines Valley at Johnston
Cedar Falls vs. Dowling Catholic at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines
Iowa City Liberty at Ankeny
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Southeast Polk
Class 4A
Pella at Carlisle
Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque
Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 3A
Algona at Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Mount Vernon at Clear Lake
Mount Pleasant at Des Moines Christian
West Delaware at Solon
Class 2A
Wilton at Alburnett
OABCIG at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Kuemper Catholic at Spirit Lake
Roland-Story at Van Meter
Class 1A
West Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg
Grundy Center at Iowa City Regina Catholic
Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. West Lyon at Open Space Athletic Complex in Sioux Center
Underwood at Treynor
Class A
Maquoketa Valley at Lynnville-Sully
North Linn at Saint Ansgar
Council Bluffs St. Albert at West Sioux
West Fork at Woodbury Central
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker