Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Stacked Eight-Player Field Set For Semifinals

The semifinals of the eight-player class in Iowa high school football are going to be can’t-miss viewing.

Unbeaten Audubon, Iowa Valley, Woodbine and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will comprise the final four. Games are scheduled for Wednesday, November 11 from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Audubon will kick off at 1 p.m. followed by Woodbine and Iowa Valley at 4 p.m.

Three of the four are returning, including 2025 runner-up Woodbine. The Tigers avenged their loss last year in the championship game, eliminating Bishop Garrigan, 50-22.

Penn State commit Landon Blum reeled in his state-leading 75th career touchdown pass in the first half for Woodbine. Cal Pryor had three passing TDs to three different receivers in the second and finished with four rushing scores to go along with over 250 yards of total offense.

Blum had five receptions for 107.

Audubon fell in the semifinals last year to the Golden Bears. The Wheelers ran past North Union, 59-34. Star quarterback Aiden Kjergaard ran for 361 yards and scored six touchdowns, with Mason Kasperbauer eclipsing the 100-yard mark with 136 on the ground with two more scores.

Kjergaard was the leading tackler for Audubon, registering 11.5 stops with an interception.

The Wheeler broke the game open with 23 in the third quarter after leading 22-14 at the break.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck topped Coon Rapids-Bayard, 56-8. The Rebels fell to Woodbine in the final four a year ago. Iowa Valley, led by Nolan Kriegel eliminated Edgewood-Colesburg, 70-32.

The remaining state football quarterfinals will take place Friday night in Class A, Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 5A.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday, November 6, 2026 (All games start at 7 p.m.)

Class 5A

West Des Moines Valley at Johnston

Cedar Falls vs. Dowling Catholic at Mediacom Stadium in Des Moines

Iowa City Liberty at Ankeny

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Southeast Polk

Class 4A

Pella at Carlisle

Glenwood at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Waverly-Shell Rock at Western Dubuque

Newton at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 3A

Algona at Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Mount Vernon at Clear Lake

Mount Pleasant at Des Moines Christian

West Delaware at Solon

Class 2A

Wilton at Alburnett

OABCIG at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Kuemper Catholic at Spirit Lake

Roland-Story at Van Meter

Class 1A

West Marshall at Aplington-Parkersburg

Grundy Center at Iowa City Regina Catholic

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows vs. West Lyon at Open Space Athletic Complex in Sioux Center

Underwood at Treynor

Class A

Maquoketa Valley at Lynnville-Sully

North Linn at Saint Ansgar

Council Bluffs St. Albert at West Sioux

West Fork at Woodbury Central