Iowa High School Football Records: Luke Thoreson Makes History For Roland-Story

One of the top wide receivers in Iowa high school football has placed his name in the Roland-Story High School history books.

Luke Thoreson became the first Norsemen to ever catch 25 touchdown passes. The senior currently sits with five on the year after catching 16 last year and four as a sophomore.

Congratulations to @rolandstoryfb Sr. Luke Thoreson on hauling in his 25th career receiving TD -another milestone in record-setting career.@LukeThoreson7 has caught 5 TDs & counting, 16TD as jr. and 4 as soph.



Becomes 1st Norse ever w/ 25 career rec TDs.



Club of One#iahsfb pic.twitter.com/Sdz9EdW6KX — Roland Story Sports Scores (@RSNorseScores) September 30, 2026

Thoreson, a multi-sport star for Roland-Story, has helped his team to a 4-1 start. They are set to travel to Dike-New Hartford for a key district game this Friday night.

Along with his five touchdown catches, Thoreson has 31 receptions for 530 yards to rank among the state leaders. For his career, he has caught 126 passes for 2,085 yards.

Harrison Schultz Sets School Passing Record

Aplington-Parkersburg has sent four players to compete in the NFL in Brad Meester, Aaron Kampman, Casey Wiegmann and Jared DeVries.

Harrison Schultz, though, did something none of those four ever did.

RECORD BOOK REWRITTEN. 📖🦅📈



Tate Pfantz — 182 receiving yards

Harrison Schultz — 349 passing yards



Two new A-P single-game records. Making history. 🏈#RedPride | #1BodyManyParts pic.twitter.com/G5FO1hFWIf — A-P Falcon Football (@APFalconFB) September 26, 2026

Schultz became the first Falcon to ever record a 300-yard passing game. He finished 17 of 25 for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-0 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg.

His total broke the previous school record set by Todd Thomas in 1998 at 291 yards.

Along with Schultz setting a new mark for passing yards, Tate Pfantz broke the record for receiving yards in a game. Pfantz finished with 182 yards on eight receptions, scoring three touchdowns.

The record record was held by Braden Good in 2017 at 167 yards.

Aplington-Parkersburg is now 5-0 heading into a matchup with Jesup this week. They will honor the 1996 state runner-up and 2001 state championship teams during the game.

Iowa City High’s Chayse Newton (3) runs into the endzone to score a touchdown during a high school football game against Iowa City Liberty Oct. 17, 2025 in North Liberty, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa City High’s Chayse Newton Puts Name Atop Records

Chayse Newton of Iowa City High now holds the school’s career record for receptions.

Newton sits at 120 career catches after hauling in two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in a 28-10 victory over Norwalk last week.

This season, Newton has 27 receptions for 362 yards and two touchdowns. He had 60 catches for 728 yards and six TDs as a junior, hauling in 36 for 426 with three scores during his sophomore campaign.