The stars will be out when the final Iowa high school football state championship game takes to the turf inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls Friday night.

Defending Class 5A champion Dowling Catholic meets No. 1 Johnston in what is sure to be nothing but fireworks from the opening kickoff at 7 p.m.

The Maroons and Dragons played back in September of the year, as Dowling Catholic prevailed, 41-35. They have won 16 of 17 meetings since 2008, including each of the last four since a 2020 win by three.

Dowling Catholic Has Looked The Part Of A State Champion

Outside of a minor hiccup vs. Southeast Polk during the regular season, the Maroons have been incredible. They also avenged that loss with a 30-point win over the four-time state champion Rams in the semifinals.

Despite several key losses from last year, Dowling Catholic has simply reloaded.

Ethan La Cava has stepped right in under center, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. The senior is completing 68 percent of his passes with just one interception on 154 attempts.

Henry Smid is the groundhog for the Maroons, rushing for 1,653 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging seven per carry. Grayson Pennington has 759 yards and 11 scores, with La Cava adding 240 and three.

Sophomore Beau Williams is one of the top deep threats in the state. He has 47 receptions for nearly 900 yards and 12 scores, averaging over 18 per catch. Gabe Lawson has 354 yards and is posting 13.6 per.

Carlos Blount, Jr. is the leader of the Dowling Catholic defense, as the senior has 56.5 tackles with 11 for loss. Levi Chulu has 7.5 tackles for loss and the Maroons have picked off 13 passes while recovering 12 fumbles.

On special teams, Liam Mahmutagic is nearly automatic, making 12 of 16 field goals and 40 of 50 extra point attempts.

Johnston's Trevin Helming (15) throws the ball to a receiver downfield on Nov. 7, 2025, at Johnston High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnston Looking To Finish A Dream Season

While Dowling Catholic owns 11 state championships all-time, the Dragons are going for their first.

After making a stunning run to the Class 4A Iowa high school boys state title game last year, Johnston has been red-hot this fall. They have not lost since the setback to the Maroons back in September.

The Dragons had no trouble with Ankeny or Valley in the semifinals or quarterfinals, as they took out two perennial state contenders by a combined score of 63-14.

For a handful of Johnston’s key players, the trip to the final four has been a preview of their future. Quarterback Trevin Helming has committed to the University of Northern Iowa.

The senior is completing 70 percent of his pass attempts for 2,445 yards and 30 touchdowns with just two interceptions on 227 attempts. Emri Jones has 803 rushing yards and 14 scores while Dante Davis has 429 and eight.

Bryce Beachem, another future Panther, has 54 receptions for over 850 yards and six TDs. Kamryn Chapman, just a sophomore, has 655 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with Jaden Houser adding 428 and seven.

Evan Gossling and Owen Hupfer are two other Northern Iowa commits. Gossling has 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks while Hupfer has 63 tackles with 12 for loss.

The Dragon defense has forced 26 turnovers, with Beachmen recording four interceptions. He also has two punt returns for touchdowns.