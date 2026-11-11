Iowa High School Football: Southeast Polk-Dowling Catholic Meet Once Again

The Class 5A semifinals in Iowa high school football are going to pack a punch.

Ankeny and Johnston kick things off on Friday, November 13 at 4 p.m. from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. After that, it will be Southeast Polk and Dowling Catholic for a second time this season.

The Maroons became the first team other than the Rams to win the Class 5A title last year. Prior to that, Southeast Polk had won four in a row in the state’s biggest classification.

Here is a look at the Class 5A Iowa high school football semifinals.

Ankeny vs. Johnston

Earlier this year, Johnston started a run that saw them topple Sioux City East and Southeast Polk with a dominating 27-0 victory over Ankeny. The defense was special, holding the Hawks to 23 passing yards while picking off five passes.

They also limited them to just 52 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Johnston’s offense showed its balance, throwing for 169 and running for 166.

This year, Trevin Helming has 2,244 passing yards with 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions. The senior and Northern Iowa commit has completed 68 percent of his passes. Emri Jones, who helped Johnston reach the Class 4A state basketball finals, has 722 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

Bryce Beachem leads the receivers with 844 and six scores, with Kamryn Chapman adding almost 600 and nine scores. Jaden Houser has another seven receiving touchdowns.

The Dragon defense has 16 interceptions, including four by Beachem, who is also headed to Northern Iowa.

Ankeny has won three straight since a 36-35 loss to Valley. They hold wins over Sioux City East, Waukee Northwest and two over Waukee.

Mason Machan has thrown for over 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns, completing 70 percent of his passes. Jamello Cooper leads the receivers with 623 yards, as Dreighton Tate, just a sophomore, has caught eight touchdowns.

Devan Goode paces a balanced ground attack with 469 and 10 touchdowns.

Dowling Catholic's Ethan La Cava (13) carries the ball up the field against Johnston on Sept. 4, 2026, at Johnston High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic

Back on September 18, Southeast Polk knocked off the defending Class 5A state champions, 31-28. The game featured 28 points in the fourth, as Stanley Cooper rushed for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper, a senior, has 1,662 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns, while Adrian Cooper has 1,268 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns. Boston Bailey has almost 1,000 passing yards, as Brennan Swanson is his favorite target with 36 receptions for 434.

On defense, sophomore Jack Wolfe is a game-changer, picking off six passes while returning two for scores. Both Reid Thompson and Brennan Swanson have scored TDs on special teams.

The defending Class 5A state champion Maroons have not lost since playing Southeast Polk. That includes back-to-back 42-14 victories in the playoffs over Bettendorf and Cedar Falls.

Ethan La Cava, in his first season as a starter, has hit on 87 of 131 for 1,333 yards with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He has another 229 rushing yards and three scores.

Henry Smid, a junior, is the top back, rushing for 1,488 yards with 20 touchdowns. La Cava’s top target is Beau Williams, as the sophomore has 37 receptions for 725 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Dowling Catholic’s defense has forced 23 turnovers with four touchdowns, as Liam Mahmutagic has made nine field goals and 44 of 45 extra point attempts.