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Iowa High School Football State Semifinal Matchups In All Seven Classes

Semifinal play in Iowa high school football begins Wednesday inside the UNI-Dome.
Dana Becker|
Xavier's Cash Parks (2) hugs Carter Hoffmann (1) Nov. 20, 2025 after winning the Class 4A state football championship against the Pella Dutch at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Xavier's Cash Parks (2) hugs Carter Hoffmann (1) Nov. 20, 2025 after winning the Class 4A state football championship against the Pella Dutch at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Iowa high school football playoffs head to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls starting Wednesday and run through the weekend.

Quarterfinals were played in six of the seven classes on Friday after the eight-player division took to the field on Thursday. Now, we have 28 teams left in standing, hoping to win a state football championship.

By the end of the month, seven state champions will be crowned. But before that, we need to see them duke it out in the final four.

Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A and West Lyon in Class 1A are all back to defending their state titles. 

Here are the matchups for the Iowa high school football state playoff semifinals.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 11

Eight-Player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon, 1 p.m.

Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley, 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 12

Class A

Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central, 10 a.m.

North Linn vs. West Sioux, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4 p.m.

Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 13

Class 1A

Treynor vs. Iowa City Regina, 10 a.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Ankeny vs. Johnston, 4 p.m.

Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 14

Class 2A

Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett, 10 a.m.

Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Algona vs. Solon, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian, 7 p.m.

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Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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