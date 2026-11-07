Iowa High School Football State Semifinal Matchups In All Seven Classes

The Iowa high school football playoffs head to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls starting Wednesday and run through the weekend.

Quarterfinals were played in six of the seven classes on Friday after the eight-player division took to the field on Thursday. Now, we have 28 teams left in standing, hoping to win a state football championship.

By the end of the month, seven state champions will be crowned. But before that, we need to see them duke it out in the final four.

Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A and West Lyon in Class 1A are all back to defending their state titles.

Here are the matchups for the Iowa high school football state playoff semifinals.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 11

Eight-Player

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon, 1 p.m.

Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley, 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 12

Class A

Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central, 10 a.m.

North Linn vs. West Sioux, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4 p.m.

Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 13

Class 1A

Treynor vs. Iowa City Regina, 10 a.m.

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Ankeny vs. Johnston, 4 p.m.

Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 14

Class 2A

Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett, 10 a.m.

Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Algona vs. Solon, 4 p.m.

Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian, 7 p.m.