Iowa High School Football State Semifinal Matchups In All Seven Classes
The Iowa high school football playoffs head to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls starting Wednesday and run through the weekend.
Quarterfinals were played in six of the seven classes on Friday after the eight-player division took to the field on Thursday. Now, we have 28 teams left in standing, hoping to win a state football championship.
By the end of the month, seven state champions will be crowned. But before that, we need to see them duke it out in the final four.
Dowling Catholic in Class 5A, Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A and West Lyon in Class 1A are all back to defending their state titles.
Here are the matchups for the Iowa high school football state playoff semifinals.
Iowa High School Football Playoffs
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 11
Eight-Player
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Audubon, 1 p.m.
Woodbine vs. Iowa Valley, 4 p.m.
Thursday, November 12
Class A
Maquoketa Valley vs. Woodbury Central, 10 a.m.
North Linn vs. West Sioux, 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Carlisle vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4 p.m.
Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 13
Class 1A
Treynor vs. Iowa City Regina, 10 a.m.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. West Lyon, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Ankeny vs. Johnston, 4 p.m.
Southeast Polk vs. Dowling Catholic, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 14
Class 2A
Spirit Lake vs. Alburnett, 10 a.m.
Roland-Story vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Algona vs. Solon, 4 p.m.
Clear Lake vs. Des Moines Christian, 7 p.m.
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker