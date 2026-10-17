Iowa High School Football: Playoff Pairings Revealed For Four Classes

The Iowa high school football playoffs are here, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed the first-round matchups in four classes on Saturday.

Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A, and eight-player will all take the field this Friday night in opening-round games across the state. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A conclude their regular seasons that same night, with the postseason starting the following week for those classes.

All roads in Iowa high school football lead to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. That is where the semifinals and championship games in all seven classes will take place.

Here are the first-round games in those four classes. The next round will be announced following the conclusion of the first.

Iowa High School Football Playoffs

First Round

Friday, October 23

Class 2A

Southeast Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Cherokee at Spirit Lake

Bellevue at Waukon

New Hampton at Dike-New Hartford

Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett

Chariton at Mid-Prairie

West Liberty at PCM

Albia at Van Meter

OABCIG at Western Christian

Unity Christian at Kuemper Catholic

Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Crestwood

Grand View Christian at Roland-Story

Osage at West Branch

Anamosa at Wilton

West Burlington/Notre Dame at Centerville

Pella Christian at Clarinda

Class 1A

Tri-Center at West Lyon

Hinton at Emmetsburg

MFL MarMac at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows

Eagle Grove at Aplington-Parkersburg

Cardinal at Northeast

Columbus Catholic at Iowa City Regina

Manson Northwest Webster at West Marshall

West Central Valley at Treynor

South Hardin at Ridge View

Lawton-Bronson at South Central Calhoun

Cascade at Grundy Center

Sigourney Keota at Hudson

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Shenandoah at Interstate 35

East Sac County at Underwood

Class A

Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux

North Butler at West Fork

Belmond-Klemme at Saint Ansgar

Columbus Community at East Buchanan

Wapsie Valley at Pekin

Southwest Valley at Madrid

Earlham at Riverside

Sibley-Ocheyedan at Woodbury Central

West Monona at MMCRU

Starmont at Mason City Newman Catholic

West Hancock at Nashua-Plainfield

Van Buren County at North Linn

Maquoketa Valley at Danville

Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully

Martensdale-St. Marys at ACGC

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic at Council Bluffs St. Albert

Eight-Player

Wayne at Iowa Valley

East Union at Audubon

CAM at Kingsley-Pierson

GTRA at Bishop Garrigan

Moravia at Don Bosco

WACO at Edgewood-Colesburg

Springville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck

North Tama at Montezuma

Fremont-Mills at Bedford

Murray at Woodbine

Janesville at North Union

Riceville at Kee

Boyer Valley at Remsen St. Mary’s

Clarksville at Turkey Valley

Lenox at Southeast Warren

English Valleys at Coon Rapids-Bayard