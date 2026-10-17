Iowa High School Football: Playoff Pairings Revealed For Four Classes
The Iowa high school football playoffs are here, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association revealed the first-round matchups in four classes on Saturday.
Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A, and eight-player will all take the field this Friday night in opening-round games across the state. Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A conclude their regular seasons that same night, with the postseason starting the following week for those classes.
All roads in Iowa high school football lead to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. That is where the semifinals and championship games in all seven classes will take place.
Here are the first-round games in those four classes. The next round will be announced following the conclusion of the first.
Iowa High School Football Playoffs
First Round
Friday, October 23
Class 2A
Southeast Valley at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Cherokee at Spirit Lake
Bellevue at Waukon
New Hampton at Dike-New Hartford
Vinton-Shellsburg at Alburnett
Chariton at Mid-Prairie
West Liberty at PCM
Albia at Van Meter
OABCIG at Western Christian
Unity Christian at Kuemper Catholic
Hampton-Dumont/CAL at Crestwood
Grand View Christian at Roland-Story
Osage at West Branch
Anamosa at Wilton
West Burlington/Notre Dame at Centerville
Pella Christian at Clarinda
Class 1A
Tri-Center at West Lyon
Hinton at Emmetsburg
MFL MarMac at Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
Eagle Grove at Aplington-Parkersburg
Cardinal at Northeast
Columbus Catholic at Iowa City Regina
Manson Northwest Webster at West Marshall
West Central Valley at Treynor
South Hardin at Ridge View
Lawton-Bronson at South Central Calhoun
Cascade at Grundy Center
Sigourney Keota at Hudson
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dyersville Beckman Catholic
Pleasantville at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Shenandoah at Interstate 35
East Sac County at Underwood
Class A
Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux
North Butler at West Fork
Belmond-Klemme at Saint Ansgar
Columbus Community at East Buchanan
Wapsie Valley at Pekin
Southwest Valley at Madrid
Earlham at Riverside
Sibley-Ocheyedan at Woodbury Central
West Monona at MMCRU
Starmont at Mason City Newman Catholic
West Hancock at Nashua-Plainfield
Van Buren County at North Linn
Maquoketa Valley at Danville
Mount Ayr at Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys at ACGC
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic at Council Bluffs St. Albert
Eight-Player
Wayne at Iowa Valley
East Union at Audubon
CAM at Kingsley-Pierson
GTRA at Bishop Garrigan
Moravia at Don Bosco
WACO at Edgewood-Colesburg
Springville at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
North Tama at Montezuma
Fremont-Mills at Bedford
Murray at Woodbine
Janesville at North Union
Riceville at Kee
Boyer Valley at Remsen St. Mary’s
Clarksville at Turkey Valley
Lenox at Southeast Warren
English Valleys at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker