Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 20, 2026
The fourth week of the Iowa high school football season presented another thrilling Class 5A matchup between ranked teams.
In the end, a field goal decided the winner, as Southeast Polk stunned Dowling Catholic, 31-28. The Rams, the only team to win the state’s largest title, Class 5A, before the Maroons hoisted the trophy last season, moved to the top spot in the latest High School On SI Iowa rankings with the win.
Three new teams all entered the rankings this week in Waukee, Waukee Northwest and Carroll. Waukee scored an upset over West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest handled Cedar Rapids Prairie, and Carroll knocked off Lewis Central.
The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here are the rankings entering Week 5:
1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 4
Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, September 25
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 2
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday, September 25
3. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 3
Next game: vs. No. 12 Ankeny, Friday, September 25
4. Dowling Catholic (5A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Next game: at Waterloo West, Friday, September 25
5. Johnston (5A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, September 25
6. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 7
Next game: vs. Southeast Valley, Friday, September 25
7. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 8
Next game: vs. Independence, Friday, September 25
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 9
Next game: vs. No. 16 Fort Dodge, Friday, September 25
9. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 11
Next game: at Durant, Friday, September 25
10. Solon (3A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Next game: vs. Fairfield, Friday, September 25
11. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: No. 6
Next game: vs. Indianola, Friday, September 25
12. Ankeny (5A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 16
Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 25
13. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 14
Next game: at Hinton, Friday, September 25
14. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 15
Next game: at Des Moines North, Friday, September 25
15. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 17
Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 25
16. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: No. 18
Next game: at No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 25
17. Western Dubuque (4A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 20
Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, September 25
18. North Polk (4A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 21
Next game: at Ballard, Friday, September 25
19. Bettendorf (5A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 22
Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, September 25
20. Iowa City West (5A)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: No. 10
Next game: at No. 21 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 25
21. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: No. 13
Next game: vs. No. 20 Iowa City West, Friday, September 25
22. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: No. 25
Next game: at No. 23 Waukee, Friday, September 25
23. Waukee (5A)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: vs. No. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, September 25
24. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 2-2
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: at Des Moines East, Friday, September 25
25. Carroll (3A)
Record: 3-1
Previous rank: Unranked
Next game: at Harlan Community, Friday, September 25
Dropped out: No. 19 Lewis Central, No. 23 Glenwood, No. 24 West Delaware.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker