Iowa High School Football Top 25 Rankings - Sept. 20, 2026

The fourth week of the Iowa high school football season presented another thrilling Class 5A matchup between ranked teams.

In the end, a field goal decided the winner, as Southeast Polk stunned Dowling Catholic, 31-28. The Rams, the only team to win the state’s largest title, Class 5A, before the Maroons hoisted the trophy last season, moved to the top spot in the latest High School On SI Iowa rankings with the win.

Three new teams all entered the rankings this week in Waukee, Waukee Northwest and Carroll. Waukee scored an upset over West Des Moines Valley, Waukee Northwest handled Cedar Rapids Prairie, and Carroll knocked off Lewis Central.

The High School On SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.

Here are the rankings entering Week 5:

High School On SI

1. Southeast Polk (Class 5A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Next game: at Ottumwa, Friday, September 25

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 2

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Washington, Friday, September 25

3. Sioux City East (5A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 3

Next game: vs. No. 12 Ankeny, Friday, September 25

4. Dowling Catholic (5A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Next game: at Waterloo West, Friday, September 25

5. Johnston (5A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Next game: vs. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Friday, September 25

6. Kuemper Catholic (2A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 7

Next game: vs. Southeast Valley, Friday, September 25

7. Clear Lake (3A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 8

Next game: vs. Independence, Friday, September 25

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 9

Next game: vs. No. 16 Fort Dodge, Friday, September 25

9. Iowa City Regina (1A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 11

Next game: at Durant, Friday, September 25

10. Solon (3A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 12

Next game: vs. Fairfield, Friday, September 25

11. West Des Moines Valley (5A)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: No. 6

Next game: vs. Indianola, Friday, September 25

12. Ankeny (5A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 16

Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 25

13. West Lyon (1A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Next game: at Hinton, Friday, September 25

14. Carlisle (4A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 15

Next game: at Des Moines North, Friday, September 25

15. Des Moines Christian (3A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 17

Next game: vs. Williamsburg, Friday, September 25

16. Fort Dodge (4A)

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: No. 18

Next game: at No. 8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, September 25

17. Western Dubuque (4A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 20

Next game: vs. Davenport North, Friday, September 25

18. North Polk (4A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Next game: at Ballard, Friday, September 25

19. Bettendorf (5A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 22

Next game: vs. Dubuque Senior, Friday, September 25

20. Iowa City West (5A)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: No. 10

Next game: at No. 21 Iowa City Liberty, Friday, September 25

21. Iowa City Liberty (5A)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: No. 13

Next game: vs. No. 20 Iowa City West, Friday, September 25

22. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: No. 25

Next game: at No. 23 Waukee, Friday, September 25

23. Waukee (5A)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: vs. No. 22 Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, September 25

24. Waukee Northwest (5A)

Record: 2-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Des Moines East, Friday, September 25

25. Carroll (3A)

Record: 3-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Next game: at Harlan Community, Friday, September 25

Dropped out: No. 19 Lewis Central, No. 23 Glenwood, No. 24 West Delaware.