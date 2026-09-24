Iowa High School Girls State Tennis Singles, Doubles Tickets Handed Out
Regional singles and doubles in Iowa high school girls tennis took place on Wednesday around the state, with champions and runners-up at each site advancing to state.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tennis tournament takes place October 7-8. The Class 1A meet will be held in Waukee at Waukee Northwest High School while Class 2A takes place in Waterloo from Byrnes Park.
Eight regional sites in both Class 1A and Class 2A held tournaments.
Gabi Fleming Chasing History, Fourth State Tennis Title
Among those advancing in Class 1A singles was Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Gabi Fleming. The senior is seeking a fourth individual state title. Three others have accomplished the feat in Iowa girls high school tennis history.
Fleming is going to face several challenges along the way. Boone freshman Maiya Phanchantraurai advanced as a regional champion, bringing an unbeaten record with her to the state tournament. Kuemper Catholic’s Charlotte Schwabe, Camryn Glass of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Pella’s Ellie Smock are among the other challengers.
Class 2A Fields Loaded With Incredible Talent
The Class 2A field will include two singles players from Johnston and two doubles teams. Lisa Lu and Sophia Launderville will make appearances as eighth-graders. Lu won a three-setter over her teammate for the title.
Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta is a defending state champion and helped lead a sweep of the qualifying spots for the Wolves.
Janet Toe and Harper Doerder became the first qualifiers for the new Waterloo United program. The school is a combination of Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Below are all the singles and doubles qualifiers for the Iowa girls high school state tennis tournament.
Iowa Girls High School Tennis State Qualifiers
Class 1A
Singles
Regional Champions
Charlotte Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic
Maiya Phanchantraurai, Boone
Gabi Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Grace Huniker, Decorah
Natalie Steele, Fairfield
Kaelyn Denahy, Central DeWitt
Ellie Smock, Pella
Camryn Glass, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Regional Runner-Ups
Chandy Nothwehr, Clarinda
Bella Lu, Carroll
Eva Vogel, Camanche
Sofia Alinea, Charles City
Stella Dvorak, Mount Vernon
Ella Seney, Grinnell
Chloe Palmer, St. Edmond
Stella Britton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Doubles
Regional Champions
Maria Ernesti/Kate Kelly, Bishop Heelan
Kaylee Kuehl/Livi Schneider, Boone
Gemma Younadam/Kelsey Weiss, Xavier
Nisha Koneru/Claire Meir, Wahlert Catholic
Mareyn Dunkin/Kinzley Dunkin, Fairfield
Greenley Grell/Claire McGarry, Central DeWitt
Addi Namminga/Reagan DeJong, Pella
Brynn Merchant/Kennedy Graettinger, Spencer
Regional Runners-Up
Ali Hansen/Lyla Mather, Shenandoah
Harley Askelsen/Norah Mudd, Ballard
Sam Wood/Macey O’Brien, Columbus Catholic
Payton Foster/Lauren Muller, Dike-New Hartford
Faeven Gebremariam/Sriya Yammanur, Fairfield
Lea Patrick/Charley Diiulio, Assumption
Addy Dunkin/Bridgette Liston, Knoxville
Brinley Reuter/Ilsa Gruys, Spirit Lake
Class 2A
Singles
Regional Champions
Mackenzie Sagers, Cedar Falls
Madeline Bellomy, Dubuque Senior
Tenley Cewe, Clinton
Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott
Kenzia Edward, Dowling Catholic
Lisa Lu, Johnston
Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest
Kaitlyn Nguyen, West Des Moines Valley
Regional Runners-Up
Chahana Katreddy, Pleasant Valley
Vivian Kahler, Iowa City Liberty
Elizabeth Grinnall, Clinton
Claire Jepsen, North Scott
Kate Sandvick, Marshalltown
Sophia Launderville, Johnston
Ruby Weber, Waukee Northwest
Minka Negley, Urbandale
Doubles
Regional Champions
Kaj Kabongo/Grace Hall, Pleasant Valley
Regan Christoph/Blythe Kahler, Iowa City Liberty
Grace Wang/Elsie Gross, Iowa City West
Regan Boies/Gabby Erickson, Linn-Mar
Berkley Johnson/Maddie Shell, Dowling Catholic
Zoey Studer/Brianna Launderville, Johnston
Riley Hilton/ Alexa Perugini, Waukee Northwest
Rory Bird/Madelyn Dalton, West Des Moines Valley
Regional Runners-Up
Ayla Suiter/Indre Jankunas, Cedar Falls
Janet Toe/Harper Doerder, Waterloo United
Iris Vasi/Sophie Singh, Iowa City West
Morgan Kass/Ivy Hoden, Dubuque Hempstead
Jessi Johnson/Victoria Valverde, Dowling Catholic
Linda Lu/Elle Behn, Johnston
Ella Steffensmeier/Claire Hurlbut, Waukee Northwest
Tayven Carter/London Kelley, West Des Moines Valley
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker