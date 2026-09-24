Iowa High School Girls State Tennis Singles, Doubles Tickets Handed Out

Regional singles and doubles in Iowa high school girls tennis took place on Wednesday around the state, with champions and runners-up at each site advancing to state.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state tennis tournament takes place October 7-8. The Class 1A meet will be held in Waukee at Waukee Northwest High School while Class 2A takes place in Waterloo from Byrnes Park.

Eight regional sites in both Class 1A and Class 2A held tournaments.

Gabi Fleming Chasing History, Fourth State Tennis Title

Among those advancing in Class 1A singles was Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Gabi Fleming. The senior is seeking a fourth individual state title. Three others have accomplished the feat in Iowa girls high school tennis history.

Fleming is going to face several challenges along the way. Boone freshman Maiya Phanchantraurai advanced as a regional champion, bringing an unbeaten record with her to the state tournament. Kuemper Catholic’s Charlotte Schwabe, Camryn Glass of Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Pella’s Ellie Smock are among the other challengers.

Class 2A Fields Loaded With Incredible Talent

The Class 2A field will include two singles players from Johnston and two doubles teams. Lisa Lu and Sophia Launderville will make appearances as eighth-graders. Lu won a three-setter over her teammate for the title.

Waukee Northwest’s Addison Latta is a defending state champion and helped lead a sweep of the qualifying spots for the Wolves.

Janet Toe and Harper Doerder became the first qualifiers for the new Waterloo United program. The school is a combination of Waterloo East and Waterloo West.

Below are all the singles and doubles qualifiers for the Iowa girls high school state tennis tournament.

Iowa Girls High School Tennis State Qualifiers

Class 1A

Singles

Regional Champions

Charlotte Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic

Maiya Phanchantraurai, Boone

Gabi Fleming, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Grace Huniker, Decorah

Natalie Steele, Fairfield

Kaelyn Denahy, Central DeWitt

Ellie Smock, Pella

Camryn Glass, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Regional Runner-Ups

Chandy Nothwehr, Clarinda

Bella Lu, Carroll

Eva Vogel, Camanche

Sofia Alinea, Charles City

Stella Dvorak, Mount Vernon

Ella Seney, Grinnell

Chloe Palmer, St. Edmond

Stella Britton, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Doubles

Regional Champions

Maria Ernesti/Kate Kelly, Bishop Heelan

Kaylee Kuehl/Livi Schneider, Boone

Gemma Younadam/Kelsey Weiss, Xavier

Nisha Koneru/Claire Meir, Wahlert Catholic

Mareyn Dunkin/Kinzley Dunkin, Fairfield

Greenley Grell/Claire McGarry, Central DeWitt

Addi Namminga/Reagan DeJong, Pella

Brynn Merchant/Kennedy Graettinger, Spencer

Regional Runners-Up

Ali Hansen/Lyla Mather, Shenandoah

Harley Askelsen/Norah Mudd, Ballard

Sam Wood/Macey O’Brien, Columbus Catholic

Payton Foster/Lauren Muller, Dike-New Hartford

Faeven Gebremariam/Sriya Yammanur, Fairfield

Lea Patrick/Charley Diiulio, Assumption

Addy Dunkin/Bridgette Liston, Knoxville

Brinley Reuter/Ilsa Gruys, Spirit Lake

Class 2A

Singles

Regional Champions

Mackenzie Sagers, Cedar Falls

Madeline Bellomy, Dubuque Senior

Tenley Cewe, Clinton

Madelyn Jepsen, North Scott

Kenzia Edward, Dowling Catholic

Lisa Lu, Johnston

Addison Latta, Waukee Northwest

Kaitlyn Nguyen, West Des Moines Valley

Regional Runners-Up

Chahana Katreddy, Pleasant Valley

Vivian Kahler, Iowa City Liberty

Elizabeth Grinnall, Clinton

Claire Jepsen, North Scott

Kate Sandvick, Marshalltown

Sophia Launderville, Johnston

Ruby Weber, Waukee Northwest

Minka Negley, Urbandale

Doubles

Regional Champions

Kaj Kabongo/Grace Hall, Pleasant Valley

Regan Christoph/Blythe Kahler, Iowa City Liberty

Grace Wang/Elsie Gross, Iowa City West

Regan Boies/Gabby Erickson, Linn-Mar

Berkley Johnson/Maddie Shell, Dowling Catholic

Zoey Studer/Brianna Launderville, Johnston

Riley Hilton/ Alexa Perugini, Waukee Northwest

Rory Bird/Madelyn Dalton, West Des Moines Valley

Regional Runners-Up

Ayla Suiter/Indre Jankunas, Cedar Falls

Janet Toe/Harper Doerder, Waterloo United

Iris Vasi/Sophie Singh, Iowa City West

Morgan Kass/Ivy Hoden, Dubuque Hempstead

Jessi Johnson/Victoria Valverde, Dowling Catholic

Linda Lu/Elle Behn, Johnston

Ella Steffensmeier/Claire Hurlbut, Waukee Northwest

Tayven Carter/London Kelley, West Des Moines Valley